The Tokyo Olympics their dates changed due to the coronavirus crisis, but now the Organizing Committee of the competition, rescheduled for the summer of 2021 –from July 23 to August 8, 2021–, doubts “if it will be possible to control the pandemic” before those new dates, as admitted by its executive director at a press conference.

“I don’t think anyone can say if it will be possible to control the pandemic for the month of July or not. We are not in a position to clearly answer that question, ”said Toshiro Muto, CEO of the organization, by videoconference last Friday.

“We made the decision to postpone the Games for a year, so all we can do is work hard to prepare. We sincerely hope that by next year humanity has been able to overcome the crisis, “he stressed about efforts to combat COVID-19.

“Instead of thinking about the Games now, We must make every effort in this regard. Humanity must gather all its technology and wisdom to develop treatments, medicines and vaccines, “said Muto.