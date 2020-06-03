The wave of manifestos signed by Brazilian personalities from different sectors of society in defense of democracy and in opposition to President Jair Bolsonaro’s rhetoric gained volume with the articulation of civil society organizations. This Tuesday, 130 entities subscribed to the document “Together for democracy and for life”, which says “it is necessary to recognize unequivocally that the fundamental threat to the democratic order and the well-being of the country lies today in the Presidency of the Republic” .

Among the signatories are groups of renewal and political formation that have emerged in recent years; entities formed from the increase in the fight against corruption in the country; transparency movements in party activities and public administration; education management institutes and other areas; environmental organizations, against arms, among others. The manifest was released by the Pact for Democracy, which houses movements and groups from different political spectrum and traditions – such as RenovaBR, Raps, SOS Mata Atlântica, the NGO Sou da Paz, Rede Nossa São Paulo, the Vladimir Herzog Institute, the Brazilian Association Press (ABI) and the Ethos Institute.

The manifesto was launched in the wake of recent initiatives such as Basta !, which brings together lawyers and lawyers, and the Movimento Somos Juntos, which brought together hundreds of personalities – from ex-president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) to deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSOL-RJ ) – and Somos 70%.

According to sociologist Ricardo Borges Martins, the movement’s coordinator, the Pact for Democracy has not defined whether it will defend Bolsonaro’s impeachment, but intends to act on three fronts. “Adding voices in society, responding institutionally to the speeches and attitudes of the president and his bravado, how to say that he has evidence that the 2018 election was rigged, and bringing the new dynamic of information production on social media to the series,” said Martins to Estadão. The sociologist also recognized that the “democratic field” needs to advance a lot in the dynamics of social networks, a universe in which bolsonaristas are able to engage in a more direct dialogue.

The group was born in 2017 under the name Nova Democracia and initially brought together only political renewal groups such as Acredito, Agora !, RenovaBR and Ocupa Politica. The following year, after Bolsonaro’s election, the collective enlisted left and right leaders, as well as organizations for a broader movement, which was born in an event in June of that year at Masp, in São Paulo.

‘Reaction’

Currently, the Pact for Democracy is an organization with its own headquarters, seven remunerated executive directors and six financiers who pay R $ 150 thousand each year. Patrons include Maria Alice Setúbal, Beatriz Bracher, Lemann Foundation and the National Environment for Democracy, an American NGO linked to Congress.

“Those who defend democracy were very quiet while they occupied space. Bolsonarists are always good at networking,” said political scientist Luiz Felipe D’Avila, founder of the Center for Public Leadership (CLP), one of the NGOs that signed the manifesto of Democracy Pact. For D’Avila, the moment is still to defend the violated principles of democracy.

Environmentalist Mário Mantovani, director of SOS Mata Atlântica, who is also part of the pact, believes that an eventual impeachment process for the president “is maturing”. “It was time for that reaction. The fight was very uneven, with robots and a very violent group. There was a multiple bankruptcy by the government, which did not deliver anything and only favored interest groups.”

“The Presidency of the Republic acts in serious and systematic attacks on the very foundations of democratic life; therefore, instead of unity and peace in the joint construction of the Country, it is dedicated to affirming the split, discrimination, racism and chaos as pillars of your power project “, says the manifest released on Tuesday. “The government openly incites coup movements in society, while enlisting the armed forces and corrupt political actors to advance an autocratic horizon.”

The reaction of groups and personalities has led traditional organizations to react. The Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) met with representatives of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) and the six largest union centrals in videoconference to articulate an act in defense of democracy with the participation of different sectors of society. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

