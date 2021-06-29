Organic food: would not be “better” for the body



Is an organic food really healthier? There are some aspects of the production chain that we do not take into account and that have a direct influence.

By now we all know that the best medicine is food. In fact, if we are smart and make better decisions about our daily habits and diet in time, it is very unlikely that we will get sick and without a doubt we will live better for longer. The reality is that we are surrounded by recommendations to improve our diet, not in vain in recent months much has been said about the benefits of following a plant-based diet and with it, on the benefits of consuming organic food.

The truth is that we have all wondered if we should bet on choosing organic food, we know that “it is good”, although in reality we have not stopped to know the reasons. Broadly speaking, we can say that an organic food is the term that is given to those foods intended for consumption that have been produced without chemicals and processed without additives. Proponents say organic foods are safer, possibly more nutritious, and often taste better than non-organic foods. They also trust that being chemical free are more beneficial to healthNot to mention the benefits of organic production for the environment and animals. Although there are all kinds of beliefs about it, more and more buyers seem convinced, although it is not news to say that organic foods tend to cost more Sometimes much more! Sales never cease to amaze us and are constantly increasing.

There is interesting data in this regard, such is the case of the statements of Katherine DiMatteo, executive director of the Organic Trade Association (OTA): “We have had a strong growth rate of 20% per year since 1990.” He also stated that currently more land is dedicated to organic production: up to 2.35 million acres in 48 states as of 2001.

It is undoubted that it is a style of agriculture with other regulations, which benefit health and life. However doubts remain about it, many experts say that there is not enough evidence to demonstrate a real advantage of eating organic food. Such is the case of the statements of David Klurfeld, chairman of the Department of Nutrition and Food Science at Wayne State University in Detroit: “There is really very limited information in people about the real health results with the consumption of these products”. “We don’t know enough to say that one is better than the other.” With such references it is worth stopping to think if it is really worth buying these foods and raising the monthly budget significantly.

The first is the first What qualifies as organic? The first thing worth mentioning is that the history of organic food has undergone a remarkable evolution. Before October 2002, states across the United States followed different rules to certify and label organic products. Today absolutely all organic food is grown and processed according to strict national standards set by the United States Department of Agriculture. To meet these standards, organic crops must be produced considering the following points: No conventional pesticides (including herbicides), synthetic fertilizers, sewage sludge, bioengineering, or ionizing radiation. Organically raised animals should be fed organic and kept free of growth hormones and antibiotics. Organic farm animals must have access to the great outdoors, including grasslands for grazing. In such a way that currently if a food has a label with the legend “USDA organic”, it means that it contains at least 95% organic ingredients. Additionally, a government-approved expert has inspected the farm where it was produced to make sure the farmer meets USDA requirements.

In a way, before the standards went into effect, the consumer never knew what they were getting. Fortunately things have changed and currently when buying something organic, it is not an open concept and we can really know if it adheres to certain established standards.

Are organic foods healthier?

Of course this is the million dollar question. So when it comes to talking about pesticides and their health effects, the evidence is pretty conclusive: the chances of getting pesticide residues are much lower with organic food. In fact, there is a study carried out by Consumers Union, in which researchers analyzed data from more than 94,000 food samples and 20 different crops. They found that organically grown crops had on average a third of the pesticide residues of conventionally grown versions. Organic foods also had many less likely to contain residues of more than one pesticide.

However, it is important to mention that artificial pesticides are not the only threats to food safety. Experts emphasize that we cannot forget that there are natural toxins produced by the plants themselvesIn this field, conventional foods may have the advantage. Because organic production stays away from synthetic insecticides and herbicides, organic crops generally face more pests and weeds than conventional crops. This means that organic plants can produce more natural toxins. In fact, it has been proven that these natural pesticides could be as harmful to people, or even more so, than the synthetic pesticides used in conventional agriculture. One of the best examples is solanine, a substance produced by potatoes when they turn green that can make you sick if you eat too much.

Another safety concern that has been raised about organic foods is the issue of manure fertilizers. In such a way that many experts fear about the consequences of the use of manure to fertilize organic crops, especially focused on a greater risk of contamination by dangerous bacteria like E. coli.

Last but not least, the most relevant question lies in the nutritional power Are they truly more nutrient dense? The doubtful answer, since according to the experts there are many studies and research work to be done. Although, there are some references in which it has been confirmed that organic products have higher levels of vitamin C, certain minerals and antioxidants, which benefit health and combat chronic conditions. The reality is that these are really small differences, which experts say have no impact on overall nutrition.

Therefore, the best way to guarantee a greater consumption of nutrients in the diet is to seek balance and bet on the consumption of natural, whole and fresh foods. It is well known that fresh local produce, they taste much better and preserve their organoleptic qualities better.

