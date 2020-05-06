For Oregon zookeepers, there is nothing more important than the routine check-ups your animals receive, and this often includes x-rays.

These images can provide useful information about what is happening below the surface and allow caregivers to intervene in health situations immediately.

In addition, the Oregon Zoo has state-of-the-art digital radiology equipment that makes your veterinary care world-class.

For animals, this means less time under anesthesia; And for zoo vets, it means a quicker response time for results. While x-rays are vital to zoo staff, they are also fascinating to anyone who is an animal lover.

After all, how often can you see the inside of a beaver tail?

A bat

A Ball Python snake

A snake’s spinal cord extends from the back of the head to the tip of the tail. Snakes are also the only creatures that have ribs all over their bodies.

A wolf eel

Tail of a beaver

The large bones at the base, where the tail connects to the rest of this beaver’s body, which Sim says allow “excellent muscle coupling,” allowing the beaver to make powerful movements with its tail.

A toucan played

A porcupine

By sharing their work, the zoo has allowed the public to see the great care they take to ensure the health of every animal that lives in the zoo.

With more than 64 acres it currently houses more than 2,500 animals, including 15 endangered species and seven threatened species.

A flamingo

Meller’s chameleon

All Photos Credit: Oregon Zoo

