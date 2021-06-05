Oregon woman died homeless and had an inheritance of $ 884,000 in a bank



Cathy Boone’s death was reported on January 13, 2020.

Photo: Jorge Luis Macías / Special for La Opinion

A woman in Oregon died homeless, despite the fact that a few $ 884,000 in your name as part of an inheritance.

The paradoxical The case of Cathy Boone, 49, was revealed in recent days to the media although his death was reported on January 13, 2020.

Boone never claimed the $ 884,000 that his mother left him when she died in a bank account, and he spent his last days of life on the streets of Astoria, in that state.

Cathy Boone battled drug addiction and had mental problems

The father of homeless Jack Spithall, who was sleeping in a shelter at the time of his death, told KWG News that his daughter suffered from mental problems and drug abuse.

In the last relapse of the woman, neither her father nor other relatives were able to establish contact with her.

The woman’s father classifies her case as nonsense

“It just doesn’t make any sense to me. That money kept there and she needed help when she was in the worst way, “said the

For several years, Boone, who grew up in Portland, volunteered for the nonprofit “Sisters of the Road” before moving to Astoria following her parents’ divorce.

He relapsed into drugs after his mother’s death

But in 2016, after his mother’s death, Boone relapsed into drug use and began living on the streets.

Spithall added: “She had a hard life, but when she was good, she was very good.”

Father tried to keep in touch with his daughter

The father said he tried to stay connected with his daughter, but his attempts were unsuccessful. A private investigator was even hired and advertisements were placed in newspapers to try to find the woman’s whereabouts.

As a result of the Boone’s death, his two sons and other family members can apply for the inheritance money. At the moment, the State Department of Lands maintains custody of the funds.

“Given a year and a half of effort taken by the personal representative and attorney for this particular state, there really isn’t much the state can do,” said Claudia Ciobanu, a spokeswoman for the Department. “This is a unique case and we sympathize with the family,” he added.