Oregon Authorities Fight Major Fire, Call For Foreign Help

Oregon officials asked for help from outside the region to deal with the risk of thunderstorms, which could spark new fires as the state continues to fight a massive blaze.

Miami World / AP

The Bootleg Fire, which spanned 1,391 square kilometers (537 square miles), burned 483 kilometers (300 miles) southeast of Portland in and around the Fremont-Winema National Forest. The area is an extension of ancient forests, lakes and protected areas. Evacuations and property damage have been minimal compared to much smaller fires in more populated areas of California.

But in the face of the rapid growth of the fire, fueled by extreme weather conditions, authorities in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in southeastern Oregon called for more outside equipment to be prepared in case fires broke out in the area.

“While lightning activity anticipated earlier this week is expected to occur east of us, we are prepared for the worst, and we hope for the best,” said Mike McCann, a fire assistant, in a statement released Monday. through the national forest.

The fear is that a dry environment, drought and the recent record heat wave in the region created the perfect conditions for a fire, so that resources such as fire trucks were gathering in places like Arkansas, Nevada and Alaska.

Further east, the enormous size of the Bootleg fire contrasted with its relatively small impact on people.

Had the fire occurred in populated areas of California “it would have destroyed thousands of homes,” said James Johnston, a researcher at the Oregon State University College of Forestry who investigates historic fires. “But it is in one of the most remote areas.”

At least 2,000 homes have been evacuated and 5,000 have been threatened by the fire at some point. The fire has engulfed at least 70 houses and more than 100 structures. A dense smoke covers the area, where residents, fauna and flora have suffered months of drought and extreme heat. No one has died in the fire.

Pushed by strong southwesterly winds, the fire is spreading rapidly to the north and east, to increasingly remote areas. It is 25% contained.

The fire was one of many assets in a dozen states, most in the western United States. In Oregon and Washington alone there were 16 uncontained fires.

The dryness and heat waves associated with climate change have complicated the fight against fires. Climate change has made the western United States much warmer and drier in the past 30 years, and it will continue to foster extreme weather with more frequent and destructive fires.

In Northern California, authorities expanded evacuations from the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County, Sierra Nevada, to include the mountain town of Mesa Vista. That blaze, which grew rapidly over the weekend and forced the cancellation of a bike race, stretched 93 square kilometers (36 square miles) and remained uncontained.

Thunderstorms were expected through Monday night, with winds that will fan flames and lightning that could cause new outbreaks, according to the National Weather Service.