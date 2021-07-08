Ordino Arcalís inaugurates the Solar de Tristaina Viewpoint

07/08/2021 at 6:41 PM CEST

Since this summer Ordino has a new spectacular attraction that allows you to enjoy the views over the majesty of its valley, named a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO. Its about Tristaina Solar Lookout, which has views 360 degree panoramic and offers the visitor a new and privileged perspective of the entire glacial cirque of Tristaina and the three lakes.

The Mirador Solar de Tristaina will open to the public tomorrow July 9 with an open day in which there will be free access with the Tristaina gondola lift and Creussans chairlift to know this new attraction. El Mirador is located in the conca de Creussans, specifically in the Pico de Peyreguils, at an altitude of 2,701 meters, within the Ordino Arcalís domain and a few meters from the border with France. The access is made mainly with the two ski lifts of the station and the last section is done on foot, by a properly adapted and prepared path.

The new attraction in Ordino Arcalís has been presented on the terrace of the Restaurant La Coma de Ordino Arcalís and has had the presence of Minister of Tourism and Telecommunications, Jordi Torres, the Consuls of the Ordino Community, Josep Àngel Mortés and Eva Choy, the President of Grandvalira Resorts, Joan Viladomat, the Marketing Director of Grandvalira Resorts, David Ledesma, and the co-authors of the project, Sergi Riba and Toni Riberaygua. In addition, the presentation has included a visit to the Mirador with the promoters of the project.

All of them have highlighted the magnitude and importance of the Tristaina Solar Lookout project, which was born in 2018 from the conversations between the president of Grandvalira Resorts, Joan Viladomat, and the engineer Sergi Riba Porras. Its objective was to place a viewpoint on the Pico de Creussans to take advantage of a route that uses the cable lifts (Tristaina gondola and Creussans chairlift) and required some section on foot. This route had to have characteristics that made it accessible to as many people as possible. “The promoter has been me, but there is a work of a very large team. We have made a great effort in five weeks & rdquor ;, Viladomat indicated during the presentation. For their part, Riba and Riberaygua have explained how the assembly process has been, highlighting that “It has been a great challenge that we have worked on three main liness & rdquor ;. In this sense, Riba has detailed that “first we looked at it to have the minimum impact on the environment, secondly, that it was a spectacular viewpoint and, finally, that the structure was an icon of the parish& rdquor ;. For his part, Riberaygua has pointed out that “the work has not been easy, especially because the deadlines have been short and because we were at 2,700 meters of altitude, which complicates everything a bit & rdquor ;.

From here, a project began to be proposed that, on the one hand, would allow to see the maximum name of the surrounding mountains and, on the other hand, would be a sundial that would be a tribute to the meaning of the Arcalís Peak like a solar mountain. In fact, the viewpoint is a new point to enjoy a natural spectacle that occurs every August 7 at 7:37 a.m. when, at Pico de Arcalís, the sun is visible for three minutes through a hole that there is to the rock. An exceptional phenomenon discovered by Bonaventura Adellach during night expeditions to Pico de Arcalís and who has wanted to honor with this work.

A sundial at an altitude of 2,700 meters

The Mirador Solar de Tristaina project is the work of the Andorran engineering study SRP and the architecture studio TREA, by Sergi and Pere Riba and Toni Riberaygua, which have had the collaboration of the structural consultant Lluís Moya, also responsible for renowned projects such as the Torre Agbar in Barcelona among many others.

The viewpoint, an annular metal structure through which visitors can walk, is a large sundial with the central gnomon, 27 meters long, inclined at 42.55º, which is the exact latitude of the point where the viewpoint is located according to its Geographical coordinates. The ring has a diameter of 25 meters and a total weight of 32 tons anchored on the ground with only four points of contact. The circular shape of the viewpoint offers a 360º panoramic view that allows access to the west as far as the Tristaina glacial cirque, to the south and east over the entire area of ​​the Ordino Arcalís station, and to the north through the Auzat valleys, with views of emblematic peaks such as Pica de Estats.

A great attraction for Ordino and Andorra

The Tristaina Solar Viewpoint is a new attraction in the tourist offer of the parish of Ordino, as well as all of Andorra. “We face the summer with enthusiasm and with the honor that the parish of Ordino is one of the 701 regions, and the only Andorran, which has been declared a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO & rdquor ;, has exposed the Consul Major of Ordino, Josep Àngel Mortés, which has highlighted that its location, overlooking the Tristaina lakes, “one of the must-sees in Andorra & rdquor ;. For her part, the minor consul, Eva Choy, stressed that “The Tristaina Cable Car is one of the attractions of Ordino Arcalís in the summer, which will be perfectly complemented by the new Solar & rdquor; Lookout.

The minister Jordi Torres has been expressed in the same sense and has indicated that “initiatives of these characteristics are very interesting for the parish and for the country& rdquor; and has assured that “it will attract many tourists, I think it will be a great success and that complements very well with what we want to offer as a country & rdquor ;. In addition, he congratulated Ordino Arcalís and Grandvalira for “their commitment to quality & rdquor; What do they do.