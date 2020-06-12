The delivery service Orders already inaugurated your own 100% online supermarket, exclusively for orders through the platform. It’s about the second style store in the region and the company is betting that it will be the starting point for an expansion of its business.

The profile is already active on the platform within the supermarket category, under the name “Market Orders Now” and seeks to complement the current offer that is provided to users with a service that promises efficiency and aims to reach 30 minutes of average delivery.

“We are constantly developingllor new business verticals and in this context, we want to offer more alternatives that provide solutions to our users. Argentina is a key market within the region, with great growth potential and always at the forefront of innovation. The Argentine user is eager for new services and knowledgeable about technology. For what we see as a positive thing to complement our current supermarket offer with our proposal to offer specific convenience products efficiently, and complying with the service standards of our platform ”, he stated Sebastián Genesio, General Manager of Orders to Argentina.

Orders will be prepared by personal shoppers in a 5 minute average, which is achieved with an agile assembly and billing system. The peculiarity is that You will only receive orders that are made through the platform, without attention to the public in the place, where there is also a integrated stock to ensure that only available products can be ordered. The operating hours it will be, in this first stage, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m..

The home delivery It has gained special relevance in recent times and has taken an important role with the community. Since Orders already It stands out that in times of social distancing, this inauguration seeks to expand the supply options of convenience products for the entire population and also add the plus of home delivery in a safe and efficient way, which initially will have no cost.

Orders already was born as a platform dedicated to restaurant orders, service that continues to be the central pillar of the company. Since 2018, he began to delve into other business verticals, among which today are pharmacies, beverages, stores, pets, coffee & deli, shipping and supermarkets. It emerged in 2009 as an initiative of three Uruguayan entrepreneurs. Its platform connects millions of people with a network of more than 32,000 shops with home delivery

The own supermarket project takes over a year of work and internal development and seeks to maximize the possibilities of users to order from home, with a centralized offer on the most requested products. The Market Orders Now arrives in the country responding to the need to continue improving the shopping experience and promote online shopping as an efficient way of getting everything necessary for Argentine households.