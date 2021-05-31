Orders are now awarded the «Best Place to Work» certification in Latin America by 2021

OrdersYa, the «online delivery» platform that connects more than 77,000 restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies and businesses with millions of users throughout Latin America, has just been certified as the best place to work in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Panama , Paraguay, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela for the year 2021. This recognition, which has earned it to become one of the preferred employers in Latin America, is the result of the scores obtained in various aspects of its work centers, such as opportunities learning, organizational culture and work environment.

This distinction demonstrates the company’s commitment and its ongoing efforts to attract and retain a diverse and inclusive workforce in its ranks in which its employees can feel authentic, in order to perform and serve its current and future clientele.

Laura Álvarez, Director of Employer Brand, Culture, Communication, Sustainability and Participation, explains in a statement: “Our commitment and the constant goal of the company is to create an excellent environment for all of our teams. We want OrdersYa to be a place where people can help us develop our business every day, while enjoying their day and being able to remain themselves. We are aware that our teams represent a fundamental aspect of our ecosystem, together with our users, motorized delivery people or cyclists, partners and communities as a whole ”.

ABOUT THE “BEST PLACES TO WORK” PROGRAM

“Best Places to Work” is an international certification program. It is considered the “platinum standard” for identifying and recognizing the best workplaces around the world. It offers employers the opportunity to better understand the commitment and satisfaction of their employees, as well as reward those who provide an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in terms of working conditions. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

