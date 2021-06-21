Order seeded Wimbledon 2021, Federer and Djokovic fourth

Tennis is in permanent evolution and this becomes much more palpable when seeing the constant changes that have been facing one of the most traditional sporting events on the planet for years. Wimbledon 2021 opens a new stage with a modification that many claimed and that had always aroused controversy. There will be no differences with respect to the rest of the tournaments on the calendar when it comes to establishing who are the seeds and in what order they are structured. That complex mathematical formula that combined the ATP ranking With the results of the past on grass of each tennis player, women will have to wait yet, since they do maintain this system, but men already know one of the great unknowns to solve before a Grand Slam and that can mark their future.

Seeded Wimbledon 2021 men

Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas Dominic Thiem Alexander Zverev Andrey Rublev Roger Federer Matteo Berrettini Roberto Bautista Diego Schwartzman Denis Shapovalov Pablo Carreño Casper Ruud Gael Monfils Hubert Hurkacz Alex de Miñaur Félix Auger-Aliassime Singer Cristian Garín Grigorin Evansnik Dmitlan Janrovnik Evans Dimitlan Garín Hélix Auger-Aliassime Sinharovnik Daniel Sonego Nikoloz Basilashvili Karen Khachanov Fabio Fognini Reilly Opelka John Isner Cameron Norrie Alejandro Davidovich Taylor Fritz

The absences of Borna Coric, Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic, David Goffin and, of course, Rafael Nadal, have greatly conditioned this list, allowing players of great danger on grass, such as Opelka, Isner, Norrie or Davidovich to make sure not to cross with one of the best before round three. The great unknown embodies it Taylor fritz, who underwent surgery just 10 days ago, but is already training with the aim of reaching the London tournament in condition. It is not ruled out that you end up getting off the event, which would cause Marin cilic became the 32nd seed of the tournament.

If this were not the case, the Croatian would be one of the coconuts for the first round for the big favorites, joining a list in which he would be Jan-Lennard Struff, Sebastian Korda, Kei Nishikori, Richard Gasquet, Frances Tiafoe or course, Nick kyrgios. Whether the Australian is in time to compete in London remains to be seen, but if he were, no one would want to run into him in the early rounds. Taking into account the potential crosses that could occur in the third round, round of 16 or quarter-finals, it is convenient to analyze well everything that the Wimbledon 2021 draw could give, scheduled for Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. Londoner.

Roger Federer He could meet Bautista, Schwartzman, Shapovalov or Carreño in the round of 16, with the Canadian being the one who could cause him more problems. It is striking that in the quarter-finals they could see the faces with Djokovic, although the Serbian would not be the only one who would embody a great stone on the road for the Helvetian, since Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Thiem would also be complicated rivals, although surely Federer would hope that the draw did not hold Novak as his potential opponent.

As for the path of Novak DjokovicIn the third round you could have one of those players who are really awkward on the grass at Wimbledon, like John Isner. Facing the round of 16, the potential opponents of the Balkan, like those of Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Thiem, would be Casper Ruud, Gael Monfils, Hubert Hurkacz and Álex de Miñaur. The Pole and the Australian appear to be the toughest players in that eventual confrontation. Other high-level players who are not in the top 16 seeded players include Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner and two accomplished weed specialists, such as Daniel Evans and Ugo Humbert, plus a punch like Reilly Opelka. Many unknowns to solve in Wimbledon 2021.