Order saves us: will we learn it this time?

Argentina has been discussing the concept of order for a long time. The debate around this concept has taken the color of the political moment we are going through and the side of the counter where we are located, as well as an ideological corset for those who attack it and also for those who defend it.

The concepts are manipulated according to the circumstances as weapons of attack, subtracting from it all general and consequently useful to think about the society in which we live and in which we want to live. The concept of order is a democratic and coexistence concept and, as great political scientists study it, a “synonym of orderly, safe, peaceful and balanced coexistence”.

It is in these moments in which society has to show orderly behaviors, where the need to build a society with values ​​carved in the soul and social conscience begins to be understood more deeply.

Today we ask everyone to comply, but to comply today we must always comply, when there is a pandemic and when there is not.

In Argentina, for many years anomie dominated our behaviors, and although our work sought to generate a change in this dominant idea, cultural changes require years of social practice, to begin to build as customs experienced by society.

Durkheim defined the anomie as a disease of society whose symptom is non-compliance and even mockery of laws and regulations that govern the moral, legal and customary behavior of a society.

Anomie generates a moral relativism, one day all the same, comply, not comply, and builds a social model without ethical references. In our country, everything is encouraged from the State itself. Thus, the 2001 demonstrations were endorsed to end a government, the taking of land, the usurpations, violence and even the rebellion against the public force.

Today we wonder what happens to us as a society that we do not comply with a quarantine and we have citizens who circumvent the law and endanger others, even their own family..

It happens to us, as Karl Marx described, that “practice determines consciousness”. “It is not man’s consciousness that determines his being, but, on the contrary, the social being is what determines his consciousness.” Or, as Ortega y Gasset defined, “that it is us and our circumstances.” The exact phrase is: “I am me and my circumstance and if I do not save it, I do not save myself.” An idea to think about these days.

The notion of order is a continuous relationship of the human being and things, behaviors, family and work relationships, the home, the kitchen, the entrance times to the students’ classrooms.

When we order is to find things, to use our time appropriately and to achieve goals.

Society is the construction of a relationship where citizens agree to a legal and constitutional contract and public order is the way to enforce it.

Public order has been simplified in Argentina, it resembles a policeman with special equipment, ready and prepared to act. Nothing is further from a deep concept that we Argentines must rethink.

So today, we have to learn a lost and classified reactionary concept: today order saves us.

Maybe we will learn it forever.

The author is PhD in Political Science and president of PRO