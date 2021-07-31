Order of play: Match schedule for Sunday, August 1, Tokyo 2021 Olympics

Last day of competition in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. An event that has given us moments that will go down in history, unexpected surprises or great disappointments. We already face the true final stretch and it will take place from 08:00 Spanish time (15:00 local time). The day will begin with the match for the gold medal of the female doubles, who will face the Czech Republic (Krejcikova / Siniakova) against Switzerland (Bencic / Golubic). A great incentive of this duel lies in the possibility that Bencic signs a historic double after having achieved the gold medal in singles.

The turn for the men’s final will be after that first duel, around 09:45 Spanish time. Alexander Zverev Y Karen khachanov They will take to the track with the aim of giving the gold medal to Germany or Russia (which competes under the name of ROC), respectively. It will not be the last dish of the day: the match that will end these Games (just after the men’s final) will be the end of mixed doubles between the pair formed by Vesnina and Karatsev and the pair formed by Pavlyuchenkova and Rublev. As you can see, the metal is insured for the Russians: it only remains to know which of them will win the gold.