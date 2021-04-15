Orcel’s compensation plan will get the go-ahead at the UniCredit board

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Apr 15 (Reuters) – Andrea Orcel will fulfill his dream of becoming head of a large bank on Thursday when UniCredit investors back the veteran banker’s appointment as CEO, but concerns about his salary, one of the highest for the position in Europe, it is a clear warning that his term begins on the defensive.

Orcel has narrowly overcome an outbreak of revolt by some shareholders over the conditions and amount of its remuneration package of up to 7.5 million euros ($ 9 million), according to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica on its website. late on Wednesday.

UniCredit declined to comment.

The package, which doubles the remuneration of former UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, had drawn criticism from major shareholder advisory firms, who had recommended negative voting. In particular, they were not satisfied with the fact that the share bonus for the first year is not linked to results and cannot be recovered in the event of misconduct.

The results of the shareholder vote are expected late Thursday, after the bank holds its annual general meeting. However, the votes collected by a proxy showed that the remuneration policy was approved with 55% of the votes, according to the Repubblica.

This figure is just over the 50% plus one vote required for the proposal to go through and compares with 96% approval last year and 87% investor support for the remuneration policy that Mustier adopted after its arrival in 2016.

The French banker, who led UniCredit through a tough restructuring, had cut his fixed salary by 40% to 1.2 million euros, waived his annual bonuses until 2019 and promised to leave without a severance check. When the time came

In 2020 he cut his salary again by 25% due to the pandemic, also giving up a bonus of 2.4 million euros.

Investors representing 60% of the bank’s ordinary share capital are represented at the general meeting, the bank said, so a 55% share would mean that only a third of UniCredit’s global capital supports Orcel’s salary package.

Two of UniCredit’s top 30 investors had told Reuters they would vote against it.

The list of directors presented by the outgoing council, which included Orcel as CEO and former Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan as chairman, garnered about 80% of the vote, La Repubblica said.

Upon assuming the position at UniCredit, Orcel renounces more than 25 million euros in deferred salary from his former employer UBS, whose investment banking arm he led until 2018.

UniCredit has said it will not compensate him in any way for that loss, after a dispute over remuneration led Spanish bank Santander to withdraw its offer to make Orcel its CEO in 2019, leaving the Italian banker out of a job.

Orcel demands a compensation of 112 million euros from Santander. A trial on the litigation is scheduled for May 19 in Madrid.

(1 dollar = 0.8345 euros)

(Additional information from Maria Pia Quaglia and Andrea Mandala; edited by Carmel Crimmins; translated by Darío Fernández in the Gdansk newsroom)