Orbital variations promoted complex life on Earth

07/08/2021 at 12:42 CEST

A group of researchers from the University of Southampton argues in a new study that Earth’s orbital variations may have facilitated the emergence of complex life on our planet. The phenomenon was recorded within the framework of the intense glaciation that was recorded on Earth for more than 50 million years, the most aggressive climatic event that the planet endured.

The researchers concluded that changes in the Earth’s orbit caused climatic variations that made possible the reduction of the ice sheets, which completely isolated the oceans from the atmosphere. These “boom periods” that took place at certain times of the ice age would have allowed the development of biological diversity that characterizes our planet.

Superglaciation

The cycle known as “Snowball Earth” or “Snowball Earth” is a superglaciation which, according to different theories, would have occurred in the Cryogenic period, around 650 million years ago. During this period, the orbital variations indicated by the new study, recently published in the journal Nature Communications, would have been recorded.

It would have been a succession of glaciations that were chained throughout more than 50 million years, and that according to the defenders of this hypothesis would explain the sedimentary deposits generally considered of glacial origin found in tropical areas or the evidence of ancient glacial mountains, together with other enigmatic features in the geological record. It would have been the most extreme climatic event that the Earth experienced so far.

According to a press release, specialists discovered that within the framework of superglaciation, short cycles of more beneficial weather, in which the conditions for the emergence of complex life on Earth would have been given. In those brief moments of calm, emerging between the ice sheets that impeded communication between the earth’s surface and the atmosphere, the first manifestations of the biological diversity that today enriches the Earth would have been born.

Orbital variations and complex life

But what were the causes of those moments of milder weather? British specialists think that they originated from orbital variations. They refer to the so-called “Milankovi & cacute; cycles”, which describe the joint effects that changes in the movements of the Earth have on the climate over the course of thousands of years.

Specifically, the rotation of the Earth around its own axis and its translation around the Sun change over time, depending on the influence of other astronomical bodies present in the Solar System. The Earth’s orbit oscillates from an almost circular model to an almost elliptical or oval one: when the orbit is longer, there is more distance between the Earth and the Sun.

Consequently, the impact of solar radiation changes at different times of the year. Abnormal situations, such as a great tilt of the planet, cause more extreme seasons at the climatic level.

Oasis of life

Analyzes carried out on glacial rocks formed around 700 million years ago in South Australia allowed the researchers to verify that the ice sheets extended to the equator at that time, since at that time Australia was much closer to that geographic point. . According to scientists, this provides convincing evidence that the Earth was absolutely covered by an icy layer.

The scientists concluded that changes in the Earth’s orbit allowed the aforementioned ice sheets to rise and fall, making it possible for ice-free regions to periodically develop during superglaciation. Those “oases” would have allowed the birth of complex life that today our planet owns.

Reference

Orbital forcing of ice sheets during snowball Earth. Mitchell, RN, Gernon, TM, Cox, GM et al. Nature Communications (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24439-4

Photo: Julius Silver on Pixabay.

Photo