Orbia Announces the Expiration and Results of the Expiration Date of its Cash Bid Offer

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB de CV (“Orbia”) (BMV: ORBIA) announces the expiration and results of the expiration date of the previously announced offer (the “Tender Offer”) to acquire in cash 4.875% of the Senior Notes due 2022 (CUSIP / ISIN: 59284BAB4; P57908AD0 / US59284BAB45; USP57908AD01) for an outstanding principal amount of $ 750,000,000 (the “Securities”).

The Tender Offer was carried out according to the terms and conditions established in the purchase offer dated May 17, 2021 (the “Purchase Offer”) and the corresponding delivery guarantee notification (the “Notification of Guarantee of Delivery “and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the” Offer Documents “).

The Tender Offer expired on May 21, 2021, at 5:00 pm, New York City time (the “Expiration Date”). The settlement date with respect to the Tender Offer is expected to be no later than three business days after the Expiration Date, or May 26, 2021, unless extended (such date, since this may be extended, the “Settlement Date”).

The table below sets out the accumulated capital amount of Securities that were validly tendered in the Tender Offer and that were not validly withdrawn, the accumulated capital amount of Securities reflected in the Notices of Guarantee Delivery on or before the Expiration Date, and the consideration to be paid for the Securities accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer:

Security title

CUSIP / ISIN

Amount of capital

not settled

Consideration of the tender (1)

Capital amount

bid and accepted

for purchase (2)

4.875% of prime bonds maturing in 2022

59284BAB4;

P57908AD0 /

US59284BAB45;

USP57908AD01

$ 750,000,000

$ 1,055.75

322 688 000

(1)

For every 1000 USD of capital amount of Securities. Holders who validly bid Securities and whose Securities are accepted for sale will also receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date, inclusive for the Securities, and until the Settlement Date (not including such date). .

(two)

The amount of capital tendered and accepted for the purchase does not include the capital amount of $ 15,825,000 of Securities reflected in the Notices of Guarantee of Delivery delivered before the Expiration Date that may have been delivered in accordance with the guaranteed delivery procedures listed in the Offer to Purchase.

To be eligible to participate in the Tender Offer, holders of Securities reflected in the Notices of Delivery Guarantee received by Orbia prior to the Expiration Date must provide said Securities to Orbia before 5:00 pm, city time. New York City, May 25, 2021 (the “Guaranteed Delivery Date”).

With respect to the terms and in accordance with the conditions established in the Offer to Purchase, Orbia accepted the purchase of all Validly tendered Securities that were not validly withdrawn on or before the Expiration Date, and expects accept all Securities for which you have received Delivery Guarantee Notifications and which are delivered on or before the Guaranteed Delivery Date. The principal amount of the Securities to be purchased by Orbia on the Settlement Date is subject to change depending on the deliveries of Securities, in accordance with the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Purchase Offer. A press announcement is expected to inform the final results of the Tender Offer on or shortly thereafter on the Settlement Date.

All the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase that had to be met or canceled before the Expiration Date were met on or before the Expiration Date.

Orbia retained BBVA Securities Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to act as bidding agents in connection with the Tender Offer. DF King & Co., Inc. acted as the listing and information agent for the Tender Offer.

Any questions or requests for assistance related to the Tender Offer can be directed to BBVA Securities Inc. at +1 (800) 422 8692 (toll free) and +1 (212) 728 2446 (collection) and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at +1 (800) 624-1808 (toll free) and +1 (212) 761-1057 (bill). Requests for additional copies of the Offering Documents can be directed to DF King & Co., Inc. at + (800) 848-2998 (toll free) or + (212) 269-5550 (collect). The Offer Documents can be accessed at the following link: www.dfking.com/orbia.

This press release is for informational purposes only. This press release shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities.

The Tender Offer was only made in accordance with the Offer Documents. The Offer Documents have not been submitted or approved or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has ruled on the accuracy or suitability of the Bid Documents or any other document related to the Tender Offer, and it is illegal and it may constitute a criminal offense to make any statement to the contrary.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND IN THE PURCHASE DOCUMENTS IS THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF ORBIA AND HAS NOT BEEN REVIEWED OR AUTHORIZED BY THE NATIONAL BANKING AND SECURITIES COMMISSION (THE “CNBV”). ORBIA HAS NOT SUBMITTED TO THE CNBV THE APPLICATION FOR AUTHORIZATION OF THE BIDDING OFFER. THE BIDDING OFFER DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PUBLIC OFFER IN MEXICO AND MAY NOT BE PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED IN MEXICO. THE BIDDING OFFER MAY BE MADE AVAILABLE IN MEXICO TO INVESTORS WHO ARE CONSIDERED INSTITUTIONAL OR QUALIFIED (INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS OR QUALIFIED INVESTORS), ONLY IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE EXEMPTION OF PRIVATE OFFERING IN ARTICLE 8 OF THE VALIDATED MARKET OF THE STOCK MARKET) AND ITS REGULATIONS. NEITHER THE OFFER TO PURCHASE, THE NOTICE OF GUARANTEED DELIVERY NOR ANY OTHER DOCUMENT OF THE OFFER MAY BE PUBLISHED, MARKETED OR DISTRIBUTED IN MEXICO. IN ADDITION, THE CNBV HAS NOT CONFIRMED THE ACCURACY OR DETERMINED THE ADEQUACY OF THESE OFFERING DOCUMENTS. WHEN MAKING A DECISION AS TO BID ANY OF ITS SECURITIES, ALL HOLDERS MUST RELY ON THEIR OWN REVIEW AND EXAMINATION OF THE TERMS OF THE BIDDING OFFER.

The communication of this press release and any other document or material related to the Tender Offer is not being made and said documents and / or materials have not been approved by an authorized person for the purposes of Article 21 of the Law on Markets and Financial Services for the year 2000. This press release and any other document or material related to the Tender Offer is distributed only to persons who (i) have professional experience in matters related to investments included in article 19 (5) of Order 2005 of the Financial Markets and Services Law of the year 2000 (Financial Promotion), and its amendments (the “Order”); (ii) are persons who are covered by Article 49 (2) (a) through (d) (high-income companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Order; (iii) are members or creditors of certain corporate entities as defined by or in Article 43 (2) of the Order, (iv) are outside the United Kingdom, or (v) are persons to whom they can be legally communicated an invitation or incentive to participate in an investment activity (in the sense of article 21 of the Financial Markets and Services Law of the year 2000) in relation to the offer to purchase securities as “relevant persons”). This press release and any other documents or materials related to the Tender Offer are intended for relevant persons only and should not act or rely on persons other than relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity for which this press release and any other documents or materials related to the Tender Offer are available and will be conducted only with relevant persons.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or that relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Completion of the transactions described in this document and the final terms of such transactions cannot be guaranteed. Orbia does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

Contacts

Investors

Javier Luna, Director of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

+52 55 5366 4151

javier.luna@orbia.com

Half

Kacy Karlen, Director of Corporate Communications

+1 865-410-3001

kacy.karlen@orbia.com