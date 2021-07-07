Orbelín Pineda’s agent would present three European offers to La Maquina

After the alleged interest of the Celta Vigo for becoming the signing of the midfielder from Cruz Azul, Orbelín Pineda, now two other possible destinations have been uncovered for the former player of Chivas and Gallos Blancos in Liga MX, since Maguito would be in the sights of Venezia of the Serie A from Italy and Porto from Portugal, a team that is distinguished by the importation of players from Mexican soccer.

According to information revealed by the newspaper Récord, the representative of Orbelín Pineda is working on finding equipment for Maguito in the old continent, as it is not in his plans to renew his contract with Cruz Azul, which expires in December 2021.

The source indicates that the Orbelín representative is already in Portugal to enter into negotiations with these three clubs, which would be interested in signing the Mexican midfielder who will participate in the 2021 Gold Cup with TRI.

With the freedom to negotiate on their own, the agent’s plan is to gather the three proposals from these clubs and bring them to the celestial board of directors for them to study and make a decision on the sale of the player, remembering that if they do not decide ‘ release it ‘, Pineda will go free in the winter market, without leaving economic gains for the celestial ones.

Cruz Azul is against the wall in the situation of Pineda, because it means being left with nothing or recovering a bit of the millionaire investment made by Orbelín a few years ago, when they paid more than 10 million dollars to Chivas for his transfer.

According to the cited source, the Cruz Azul agent will continue to explore the European market to try to obtain offers that condemned him to the celestial directive and thus recover a little more than the amount spent a few years ago and thus allow anticipating the departure of Orbelín in this same summer transfer market.

