Orbelín Pineda waiting for Celta de Vigo to open an extra-community place

The soccer player of the Cruz Azul Machine, Orbelín Pineda, could leave the MX League to emigrate to Futbol de Europa and one of the real options for the Mexican is the Spanish team of the Celta Vigo, who would be interested in signing him.

The representative’s intention is to place him in a European team for this season and at Celta, he will have to wait for the non-EU places to open.

Also read: Chivas already knows the millionaire price of Efraín Álvarez; renewed with the Galaxy

The Spanish team has its three places for foreigners covered, however, it is waiting to nationalize its players and free up places.

What I was telling you yesterday, @Leonlec writes today. If they want to take Orbelin they have to pay or free until January. The problem is that Celta has its three foreigner seats at the moment. Cervi, Tapia and Araujo https://t.co/YCE01PxbNr – ó (@cordova_sports) July 7, 2021

Renato Tapia, Néstor Araujo and Gabriel Fernández are the players who occupy the places in the Galicia team and thus, a place would open for Orbelín.

In addition to Celta, according to rumors, the representative would seek to place him in Porto and Crotone in the Italian Serie A.

If the places opened at Celta, they would go for Orbelín Pineda, a player who would be liked by Argentine coach Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: