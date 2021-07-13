Orbelín Pineda to Tigres? Antonio Sancho revealed details of approaches

The future of Orbelín Pineda with the Cruz Azul Machine is still in the air and now, amid rumors about a possible exit to Europe, it came to light that the UANL Tigres sought to sign him for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, although the “Maguito”He preferred not to leave the Machine.

In an interview for W Deportes, Antonio Sancho, sports director of the Tigers, stated that they did have approaches with Orbelín Pineda to try to sign him, but the Guerrero decided to continue within the Blue Cross.

Also read: Liga MX: André Pierre Gignac confesses how long he will continue with the UANL Tigres

“Orbelín Pineda? Of course he is an interesting player and we had seen him, but he had a contract and he told us that he was comfortable at Cruz Azul “

Antonio Sancho DD TIGRES “If we look for Orbelin Pineda, but he said he was very comfortable in #CruzAzul , that he had 6 months left on his contract.” @ DeportesWRADIO pic.twitter.com/IuEAp5gNei – ó (@cordova_sports) July 13, 2021

Orbelín Pineda has six months remaining on his contract with the Machine and, because he has not renewed his contract, they began to talk about a possible sale in this summer market, otherwise it could be released for free in December.

Now, after the refusal to Tigres, the rumors of the departure of “Orbe” are back on track, but with Celta de Vigo, from the Spanish La Liga, as their possible destination for the 2021-22 season.

