Orange’s 5G network is recognized as the fastest in Spain | News | Operators

Orange’s 5G network recognized as the fastest in Spain.

Thanks to its 5G network Orange offers the highest average download speed and highest transmission speed in Spain compared to the benefits of the networks of its competitors, Telefónica and Vodafone, both with their own 5G deployment. This is the result that emerges from the study carried out Systemics-PAB, a European company based in Warsaw specializing in providing comprehensive studies and measurements of the quality of network services and the end-user experience.

Systemics -PAB has verified the performance of 5G network services through tests carried out from May 11 to 26, 2021 in some of the most important cities in Spain, including Madrid, the capital and most populous city. The population of the cities measured represents 17.8% of the national population (8.45 million inhabitants).

Movistar, Orange and Vodafone networks were tested. The Más Móvil / Yoigo network was not tested as it did not offer commercial 5G services over its own network at the time of testing.

Access to the 5G network was tested for data and video services. The data service evaluation was carried out with the sSwissQual Smart Benchmarker system v20.3, equipped with Samsung Galaxy S21 + (SM-G996B) terminals with G996BXXS2AUBB firmware for each measured operator.

National results

The tests were conducted en route along 1,500 km for a total time period of 78 hours. Almost 2,500 downlink and uplink capacity tests (upload and download capacity tests) were carried out on each network in order to determine the best performance.

A similar number of DL / UL file transfers were run to verify the quality of the use case with sending attachments. Video performance was evaluated with the live video streaming test. About 1,180 video streaming tests were performed on each tested network and about 10,800 web browsing tests.

Since none of the operators currently achieves 100% coverage on 5G in the environments where they have been tested, 5G customers spend part of their time on other technologies (typically 4G). During the tests, the highest use of 5G technology for data transmission was measured on the Orange network, which exceeded 51% of the time using such technology, which makes it the operator that best takes advantage of the 5G deployment carried out. The second place is occupied by Vodafone with a result higher than 37%, followed by Movistar which reaches almost 35%. Compared to 2020 measurements, this represents an increase of almost 17% for Orange and Vodafone networks. Movistar was not tested last year.

In the test, Orange is the fastest network with the highest average download speed of 156.6 Mb / s while the results of the upload tests of all the tested networks are very similar, with a slight advantage for Vodafone 37.4Mb / s, while Orange achieved 34.0Mb / s and Movistar 31.6Mb / s.

The highest maximum transmission speeds were also obtained on the Orange network and exceeded the 623Mb / s. On the Vodafone network, a result of 506Mb / s was achieved. Movistar recorded around 305Mb / s.

In the case of web browsing, the tests were carried out based on 8 pages selected from the Alexa ranking of the most popular sites in Spain. Vodafone and Orange achieved a similar efficiency of access to the navigation service of around 97%, while the value measured in the Movistar network registered 10 points less, which probably indicates a temporary low performance of the network at the time of the proof.

The fastest time for page content (first 500KB of useful content) uploaded on the Orange network.

For video service testing, YouTube streaming content was used. The highest efficiency was achieved by Vodafone with a score of almost 99%. All operators scored nearly identical on the video quality test, within 4.05 on a five-point quality scale. A slightly shorter time to first image was measured on the Orange network and was 1.05 seconds.

Results in Madrid

During tests in Madrid, the highest use of 5G technology for data transmission was measured on the Orange network, where it reached 48%. The second place was occupied by Movistar with a result higher than 37%, followed by Vodafone with less than 30%.

In Madrid, Orange’s 5G network also registered the highest average download speed with 156.2 Mb / s while the results of the upload tests of all the tested networks are very similar with a slight advantage for Vodafone of 39.2 Mb / s, while Orange reached 34.9Mb / s and Movistar 34.6Mb / s

In the case of web browsing, Vodafone and Orange achieved a similar efficiency of access to the live browsing service of over 97%, while Movistar registered this indicator at a level below 90%. The fastest time to load page content (first 500 KB of useful content) was measured on the Orange network and was 1 second.

The shortest time to access the video streaming service was achieved by Orange with the result below 1 second. All operators scored nearly identical on the video quality test, within 4.05 on a five-point quality scale.

Methodology

The tests carried out consisted of:

1)Fixed duration 7 second handover tests to analyze downlink and uplink (upload and download capacity tests), which were designed to stress the network and thus measure maximum performance. Each test used 7 TCP sockets transferring 2GB data files in parallel to ensure that measured performance reflects network capabilities and is not affected by protocol limitations.

two)Small file transfers fixed size of 10 MB for downlink and 5 MB for uplink transferred through the HTTP protocol with single TCP sockets. Based on this test case, the user’s perception when transferring images or small multimedia files can be evaluated (upload and download file transfers -DL / UL-).

3) Selection of 8 online pages andLegacy based on popularity to evaluate actual browsing performance. In order to achieve results that reflect the user’s perception, the download time metric of 500kB of content was used. While it is common for today’s web pages to vary in size and content, user perception is based on how quickly the web page displays the initial viewing content rather than downloading the entire web page (web browsing).

4) To simulate the multimedia streaming services, YouTube’s live streaming service was measured (video streaming) The metrics evaluated were: time to first image: duration between the press of the play button and the first frames that are processed on the screen, as well as visual quality measured by the VMOS algorithm, which took into account not only the resolution of the clip, but also the metrics that most impact the perception of the user such as blur, cuts in the image, etc.