During the meeting with the media in which Orange has evaluated its financial results for the first quarter of the year, the company has again blame its fall in income on the reduction in the retail segment, caused largely by the market trend towards low-cost. That is why in the coming months, its plans are to reinforce the offer of República Móvil and Simyo with fiber and convergent products.

At the same time, it has positively valued the evolution of its multi-service strategy (with Orange Bank exceeding expectations and Orange Insurance on the horizon) and its premium segment, especially in relation to its unlimited rates that already enjoy a million customers. Regarding the launch of 5G, he has reiterated that “they are ready”, but that they will wait until there is “a real demand”.

The fiber will arrive at República Móvil and Simyo

Laurent Paillassot (CEO of Orange Spain) and Diego Martínez (Head of the Residential Business) have once again highlighted the Spanish market trend towards low cost. Although their strategy continues to be that of prioritizing value over volume, they recognize the need to regain presence and share of customers in this segment and, therefore, will reinforce their low-cost offer in the second quarter of the year.

According to Paillassot, before the coronavirus crisis, this trend towards low cost already existed and precisely the coming economic crisis is not going to help reduce it. In addition, Diego Martínez assures that much of the revenue reduction in the mobile only segment (which is down 10%) is due to increased consumer interest in combined fiber and mobile plans.

For this reason, the company will maintain Amena’s convergent offer and will boost its brands that only offer mobile with fiber and convergent offers. First, they will introduce them in República Móvil, surely in this second quarter, and later, it will be Simyo’s turn. Of course, the operator considers that, while the state of alarm lasts, it would not be useful to change anything in the government’s ban on fixed portabilities.

This reinforcement of low-cost brands contrasts with the launch of 5G, something that the company continues to be in no rush to do. Diego Martínez assures that they are “ready and prepared”, but that will launch 5G when there is real demand by customers and there is a complete ecosystem with 5G terminals and radio frequencies.

However, Paillassot says, the idea remains “go directly to 5G SA” (Stand Alone) and, although they are still looking at suppliers, their plans are to continue with those they have so far (Huawei included).

Orange Seguros, for September

The company has also highlighted the importance of its multi-service strategy, where Orange Bank, launched last November, has already exceeded 20,000 customers and it has deposits worth more than 35 million euros. In fact, they assure that they are ahead of schedule and that they will meet the target of 50,000 customers by the end of the year.

In this sense, the new business segment in which Orange has embarked with Zurich, Orange Seguros, is planned start selling your products after the summer, in September, for both residential and B2B.

The company’s idea is attract around a million customers in one year thanks to a wide portfolio of insurance that will include Home, Auto, Commerce, Payment Protection, etc. To do this, they will take advantage of all their sales channels and will focus on proposing a “very personalized and very digital” offer with exclusive benefits for Orange customers.

Orange Seguros will offer from September a wide portfolio of insurance that will include Home, Auto, Commerce, Payment Protection, etc.

Finally, the operator has referred to the eternal soccer debate. In this sense, they assure that the casualties of TV clients due to the season stoppage have been minimal and that, facing next year, they continue to believe that football is a key content in the Spanish marketSo your intention is to continue betting on it. In any case, they will decide it in June.

Given the possibility raised by the Government to offer each week an open soccer game of Real Madrid or BarcelonaDiego Martínez believes that the first thing that should be clear is if the competitions are to be resumed, but that, in that case, “the obligation should be Telefónica,” which is the owner of the rights.