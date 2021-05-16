Orange will increase 5G coverage in Malaga | News | Operators

Orange will increase 5G coverage in Malaga.

Francisco de la Torre, Mayor of Malaga Y Jean-François Fallacher, CEO of Orange, have met to study new collaboration proposals of the company with the city and propose new future innovation projects.

The operator has invested in Malaga a total 133 million euros. Thanks to this investment, nearly 230,000 homes and companies are already connected to fixed super broadband and almost all Malaga residents have access to the 4G mobile network.

Regarding 5G, the current coverage in the city is 73% and the goal is reach 82% before the end of the year. Not surprisingly, the city was chosen by Orange, in 2019, to carry out the first real 5G video call between two European cities, when this technology had not yet been massively launched.

In addition, the city is being the setting for the realization of a SmallCell pilot, in collaboration with the Innovation Area of ​​the Malaga City Council, to improve coverage in an area with high occasional traffic of people due to the concentration of the commercial area, between Plaza de la Constitución, and Calle Larios and Alameda. These small connectivity nodes are located in street lamps, kiosks and facades.