Negotiations for the issuance of the next football season 2020-2021 they have been taking place for weeks and we already have confirmation of who will be the main operators in charge of their issue, according to Expansión. Movistar, holder of the LaLiga and Champions League rights, has managed to renew his agreement with Orange to re-broadcast all football next season.

After what Vodafone began to detach itself from soccer on its pay television, with consequences that caused it to lose around 180,000 broadband lines over two years, the operator’s latest financial results showed that it was possible to continue gaining television clients without the need for have football, thanks to its commitment to becoming the largest cinema and series aggregator.

With Movistar and Orange losing television clients in the same quarter that Vodafone grew again, doubts about whether Orange would regain the rights the following season were beginning to be reasonable, despite the fact that its CEO, Laurent Paillassot, continued to affirm during the Latest presentation of results that football is a key content for your strategy.

Finally, the agreement between Movistar and Orange has returned to take place with conditions similar to those of last season, in which Orange will pay around 300 million, which will ease the outlay of 1,300 million annually that Telefónica has to pay for the main competitions.

Orange and Jazztel will offer Liga, Champions, Europa League and Copa del Rey, with some games in 4K

Of the nearly 700,000 customers who have an Orange TV package (including Jazztel), a little more than half have contracted football, so getting rid of these contents and leaving such a volume of customers at the mercy of Movistar, has ended up balancing the balance towards a renewal of the agreement with Telefónica, which is supposed to have less impact on Orange accounts that of not doing so.

Mediaset MiTele Plus will not have football, what alternatives are there?

The formula created by Telefónica to calculate the cost for soccer broadcasting rights, based on the television clients of each platform instead of the users who will finally hire it, was the reason why Vodafone decided dispense with these contents by not considering them profitable.

Although no details have been disclosed so far of Mediaset’s refusal not to have reached a new agreement, the reasons could have been similar to those of Vodafone, given that this year, Mediaset has more clients in its OTT platform, and therefore, the total amount for the acquisition would have increased significantly.

Now it remains to be seen if any new actor enters the game for the new season and the surprise that Mitele Plus gave last year is repeated. The first glances could then be transferred to the OTT platform of Atresmedia, but taking into account that it has more clients than Mitele, the total to pay would be greater than that of its rival, so it does not seem feasible.

There would also be the possibility of other old acquaintances entering football. Opensport did it in the past, DAZN He has shown interest on some other occasions and LaLigaSportsTv could also end up making the leap. If no one else surprises and Telefónica is in need of extra income, it would not be unreasonable to think that Movistar + Lite could count on football this time. The next few weeks we will leave doubts.

Track | Expansion | The Spanish.

