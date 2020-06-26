Orange TV debuts in original fiction in Spain with the premiere of ‘Caminantes’, a horror series produced alongside 100 Bullets (The Mediapro Studio) coming to the platform on July 10. Orange TV will premiere the first two episodes on the night of Friday 10 and the complete series, eight 20-minute installments, on Saturday, July 11.

‘Walkers’ promises to spread terror on Orange TV

In August 2019, five friends, two girls and three boys, disappear while doing the Camino de Santiago. His trail was lost in the Irati Forest, very close to the French border. Two weeks later, the police find their mobile phones buried in the bush, along with their backpacks and various personal items. Thanks to the videos that the boys recorded with their devices, 40 hours of nightmare can be reconstructed.

Created and written by José Antonio Pérez Ledo (‘Órbita Laika’, ‘Apolo Station’) and directed by Koldo Serra (‘La casa de papel’, ‘El Ministerio del tiempo’), ‘Caminantes’ is committed to horror genre with a suspense plot whose main narrative resource is the « found footage » technique where the captures made with the protagonists’ mobiles.

The story of the five disappeared has been shot in 4K quality with latest generation smartphones, with parameters configured manually through an application to use them as if they were professional cameras. Also, applications and filters have been used, very common among the youngest, who here are also placed at the service of history, transforming their friendly tone into a terrifying element.

The cast of ‘Walkers’

The main protagonists of the series are the five missing young men, who are brought to life by Daniel Ibáñez (‘La Valla’, ‘Ours’), Alexandra Pino (‘I know who you are’), Carlos Suárez (‘The paper house’) , Songa Park (‘Down There’) and Lucas Miramón (« Billy Elliot, the musical »). In addition, the cast is completed by the actors Eguzki Zubia, Pako Revueltas, Javier de Córdova and Guillermo de Córdova.

Set in the part of the Camino de Santiago that runs in the Irati Forest, in Navarra, ‘Caminantes’ was filmed last fall in different locations in Bizkaia, such as Gorbeia, the Munibe Palace, the Otzarreta beech forest and the Markina pilgrim hostel.