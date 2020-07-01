In addition to confirming that it will broadcast all the football of the 2020/2021 season (including LaLiga, Champions, Europa League and Copa del Rey), Orange has strengthened its television platform with new packages and services. Thus, in recent months, in addition to giving us the opportunity to watch DTT, Orange TV has added to its offer AMC Selekt, a new premium package for Spanish cinema with Somos and FlixOlé, and the ‘Terror’ package, made up of channels Dark and Planet Horror.

Now Orange TV has just announced the first incorporation of ‘COSMO ON’, a new on-demand service that joins its television on demand offer starting today, July 1, so that viewers can enjoy all of COSMO’s content.

More than 400 new titles a year

Starting today, Orange TV incorporates COSMO ON as a first in its offer of television on demand. This new à la carte service will be available at no additional cost to all subscribers of the ‘Orange TV Cinema and Series’ entertainment package, that now they will have to choose more series, more entertainment programs and more movies.

COSMO ON offers an average of more than 400 new titles a year on demand, some of them exclusively:

« The Christine Keeler Scandal » or « The House of Miniatures »; complete series like « Pure » (with its two available seasons), « Flack », « Sanditon », « The Wall » or « Pagan Peak »; and the last seasons of « Call my agent » (T3), « Frankie Drake Mysteries » (T3) or « Harlots: Courtesans » (T3).

Great movie titles such as « Siberia », « The Slevin case », « White storm », « A long journey », « The choir boys », « The pearl girl », « Suffragettes », « 1989: A spy story » or » Kursk. «

Entertainment programs including « Our Own Castle », « Our Own DIY Castle » or « The Graham Norton Show »; There is also a space for COSMO’s own production with the programs « It Moms » (with two seasons available) or « We love Tamara », starring Tamara Falcó.

In addition, to celebrate this launch, starting Thursday, July 2, COSMO ON premieres in Spain exclusively « Bright Minds », a new police drama with a very unusual and surprising duo of women as the protagonist. And from July 12, it will also feature exclusively the ninth season of « Crime in Paradise », as well as the German fiction « In the place of crime ».

With the COSMO ON offer, the ‘Orange TV Cinema and Series’ package now has more than 50 linear channels (including the main DTT) and more than 40,000 content on demand. Like the rest of the platform’s offer, COSMO ON’s entertainment offer can be enjoyed in multi-device mode: decoder, smartphone, tablet, Smart TV, PC, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.

