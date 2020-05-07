         Orange TV launches a new premium package for Spanish cinema with Somos and FlixOlé for 2.99 euros per month

The financial results for the first quarter were not exactly favorable for Orange. That is why the operator has decided to focus its efforts on several areas: on the one hand, it intends to boost its low-cost offer, and on the other, it is placing great emphasis on its unlimited rates, which have also just reached mobile-only plans. Another important segment for the company is your television platform, in which he recently added DTT channels and AMC Selekt content.

Now, in addition, Orange TV has released a new premium package of Spanish cinema with the Free incorporation of the Somos channel to the FlixOlé offer. In this way, for the same fee of 2.99 euros per month, FlixOlé subscribers will begin to enjoy more content in Spanish thanks to the linear and à la carte offer of Somos.

Bet on Spanish content

Orange TV continues to increase its linear and on-demand television offering, so that, following the March launch of AMC Selekt, now added the channel Somos, also produced and distributed by the international company AMC Networks International Southern Europe.

Somos offers a collection of more than 450 titles per year, with an average of 25 releases per month, which is completed with more than 100 titles on demand. This channel becomes part of a new premium package Dedicated to national content and integrated by Somos and the Spanish cinema platform FlixOlé, for 2.99 euros per month.

Somos, the linear channel with the largest catalog of Spanish cinema, had an audience that exceeded 3.7 million viewers throughout the past year

Recall that those who currently have FlixOlé hired could already access more than 3,000 Spanish films and series, as well as a selection of European and American cinema of all genres. Now, in addition, and for the same price, you can enjoy the We Are offer.

In this way, from this month of May, FlixOlé subscribers will be able to access, without a price increase, more content in Spanish thanks to the linear and à la carte offer from Somos. For their part, new subscribers to this FlixOlé & Somos package from Orange TV Dedicated to Spanish cinema, they will enjoy their content offer for free during the first month. And like the rest of the Orange TV premium offer, this new package is available in multi-device mode.

