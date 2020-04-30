         Orange Spain reduces its revenues by 2.4% in the first quarter due to the drop in retail services

Just yesterday, thanks to the CNMC data, we learned that both Movistar and Orange have started the year with another significant loss of fixed broadband lines. The latter has just released its financial results for the first quarter of the year and the data has confirmed the 2019 trend: income continues to decline.

Specifically, the company has obtained 2.4% less revenue in our country than in the same period last year, caused largely by falling retail revenue. However, Orange relies on unlimited rates and converged offerings from all its low-cost brands to reverse this decline in the coming months.

Retail income falls, wholesalers rise

As explained by the Orange Group, despite the commercial success obtained with its high-value offers, its results in Spain continue to be affected by the market trend towards low-cost products. As a consequence, Orange Spain’s revenues decreased 2.4% in the first quarter: 1,287 million euros compared to 1,318 million euros in the same period last year.

The main reason is 4.6% reduction in revenue from retail services (910 million euros compared to 953 million in the first quarter of 2019). If we break down the data by segments, we see that revenues from convergent offers were 2.4% lower in these first months, while revenues from mobile products fell 10% and fixed-only revenues decreased 1.3%. .

On the other side of the scale, we have wholesale service revenues, which have increased by 4.8% in the first quarter, going from 210 to 220 million euros. In terms of equipment sales revenue, they have decreased by 6.3% due, according to the company, to a slowdown in the market and, since March, to the closure of more than 90% of its stores in Spain.

Equipment sales revenue is down 6.3% due to the market slowdown and the closure, since March, of more than 90% of stores in Spain

On the other hand, the launch of unlimited offers in February, says Orange, has begun to bear fruit with an increase of more than 0.20 euros year-on-year in the convergent ARPU (average income per customer), which stood at 58.30 euros.

The contrast of this “more value-oriented strategy” is seen in the decrease of 59,000 net fixed broadband lines and 127,000 of mobile contract excluding M2M. In any case, Orange Spain is confident that the launch of convergent offers in all its low-cost brands will “capture the volume potential of this segment” again in the coming months.

Orange Spain reduces its revenues by 2.4% in the first quarter due to the drop in retail services