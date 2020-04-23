Operators have long since opened their strategy to diversify their activity by offering new digital services to customers. Among them, we have from proposals focused on the digital home (V-Home from Vodafone, Orange Smart Home, Movistar Home …) to various IoT accessories, through different financial services such as Movistar Money or Orange Bank.

Precisely Orange has just once again expanded this multi-service value proposition by fully entering the insurance segment. He did it by signing a long-term strategic alliance with Zurich Seguros, which has led to the birth of the Orange Seguros by Zurich brand.

Digitization, customization and benefits for Orange customers

At the end of 2019, the company launched Orange Bank, its 100% mobile banking service for the operator’s clients. Now, it has taken a further step in its multi-service strategy to enter the world of insurance, a market that, according to Orange, moves more than 65 billion euros in Spain and is characterized by being “a sector with profitable growth and high customer loyalty”.

The strategic alliance signed by Orange and Zurich Seguros, assures the operator, will mean the development of “new proposals with a greater digitization and customization component”. The first fruit of this agreement is the Orange Seguros brand, which combines multi-channel and joint distribution capacity for the launch of comprehensive protection products from the second half of the year.

The objective, says Orange, is “to offer the most suitable product, when it is really needed” and with a very simple and instant hiring through 100% digital platforms. According to Laurent Paillassot, CEO of Orange Spain, “this collaboration will provide our clients with access to the insurer’s portfolio of services under very advantageous conditions”.

Share



Orange Seguros will provide 100% digital insurer services thanks to its agreement with Zurich