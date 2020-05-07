         Orange reinforces its prepaid rates with two new bonus minutes for 5 euros

Although mobile portabilities are not accompanying Orange lately, the operator has not neglected this segment, quite the contrary. In addition to extending unlimited gigabytes to mobile-only rates, Orange is gradually incorporating several improvements in your prepaid plans.

Leaving the gift gigs for the coronavirus aside, in March it launched the new Mundo Max rate and the ‘Recarga y Gana’ promotion, and in April, it reinforced the Tu Mundo rate with twice as many minutes and more data for the same price. Now, in addition, he has created two special bonuses for your current prepaid portfolio They include additional minutes and can be contracted by sending a free SMS, without having to go to the store.

National Minutes Bonus and Latin Bonus

As Movilonia anticipated, and we have been able to confirm at Xataka Móvil, Orange has launched a new additional bonus with 3,000 minutes to national destinations so you can “call whoever you want without worrying about the time” (in the words of the operator), as long as it is a fixed and mobile number in Spain (Premium numbers are not included).

It is called ‘National Minutes Bonus’, it has a price of 5 euros and is activated by sending A free SMS to 1470 with the words “ALTA NACIONAL”. Once activated, you can check your minutes by sending an SMS to 1470 with the text “NATIONAL INFO” or unsubscribe by sending an SMS to 1470 with the text “NATIONAL LOW”

In addition, Orange offers us a second additional bonus with 1,000 minutes to Latin America: landlines and mobiles from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Spain, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico and Venezuela; and landlines in Argentina, Spain, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Uruguay.

The two additional bonuses cost 5 euros, have a validity period of 28 days and are activated or deactivated by sending a free SMS

In this case, we are talking about the ‘Bono Latino’, which also has a cost of 5 euros and is activated sending a free SMS to 1470 with the words “ALTA LATINO”. Once activated, you can check your minutes by sending an SMS to 1470 with the text “INFO LATINO” or unsubscribe by sending an SMS to 1470 with the text “BAJA LATINO”.

As the operator has explained to us, they are two bonds that have been opened for Orange’s current prepaid portfolio, which is being reported these days. These bonuses are in addition to the rate, have a validity period of 28 days and will automatically reactivate every 28 days if they have sufficient balance. But yes, Orange agrees to send you an SMS reminding you of the day your bonus is renewed.

Orange reinforces its prepaid rates with two new bonus minutes for 5 euros