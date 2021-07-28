Orange Protects Your Cloud Operations with Palo Alto Networks | News | Security

Orange has selected Prism Cloud ofPalo Alto Networks as a cloud security solution.

The operator will use the functions Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for compliance and control of multiple clouds along with the functions Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) to protect your hosts and containerized applications.

“As one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators, we are undergoing a data-driven cultural transformation, including the consolidation of our data development, AI and software skills and platforms,” ​​he says. Steve Jarrett, Senior Vice President of Data and Artificial Intelligence, Orange Innovation. “This transformation represents a significant increase in cloud usage, workloads, and cloud storage over the next several years. With operations in 26 countries, we need a suite of security solutions that can operate across clouds and countries, while providing excellent security. Prisma Cloud meets these needs very directly. Cybersecurity is at the core of Orange’s value proposition with its expert cybersecurity business unit Orange Cyberdefense. “

“Organizations like Orange continuing their rapid transition to the cloud are seeing huge benefits, such as the ability to scale quickly and increase flexibility. But these companies realize that if they don’t properly address security, they could be introducing even greater risk. We are delighted to help Orange secure its transition to the cloud, “he says. Varun Badhwar, Senior Vice President of Prisma Cloud at Palo Alto Networks.