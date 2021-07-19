Orange party? Galilea Montijo walks around in a maxi dress | Instagram

It is not the first time that Galilea Montijo inspires with various examples of how to wear a strong trend that came to invade fashion collections, a vibrant orange dress with puffed sleeves was one of the protagonists of one of his recent publications.

The fashion entrepreneur, Galilea Montijo, shared a photograph on Instagram that captured all eyes by looking very covered with a piece that she modeled and that of course you can find in “Latingal Boutique“.

Galilea Montijo, made the orange a whole party at the moment in which the “Today’s driver“He reappeared in one of the photos he shares on his Instagram where he modeled in the middle of the street with a design for his new clothing store.

With a full profile photo and a slit on one side, “Gali“She showed her outfit which was accompanied by sneakers that together with the dress captured all the attention.

The “tapathy“, appears in profile leaning on a wall located outside, the 48-year-old celebrity added a touch of her coquetry and showed one of her legs which stood out in the middle of the garment.

The commotion from his followers was immediately noticed in the publication in which the collaborator of the variety program and other reality television, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, added 52,862 likes, in addition to various reactions and comments.

One of those who today has been characterized as one of the faithful admirers of the native of Guadalajara is Laura Bozzo, with whom a few months ago Montijo smoothed out rough edges after some disagreements.

The host of “Laura in America” ​​wrote some emojis in which she placed a series of flames, referring to the look of the television actress that made her look so shocking. Another of the surprised was Yanet García, another of those who were the presenter’s companion, who wrote “Woooow”.

Pretty, Always beautiful, Your slippers !!! etc., were some other comments

The endearing “entertainer” of “Vida Tv” and “Pequeños Gigantes” not only stands out for her particular choice of garments but also manages to surprise with other accessories that she adds to her day-to-day proposals.

It was his shoes that this time stole a bit of attention as they were completely out of the conventional trends.

On this occasion, Montijo Torres decided on a pair in black that had some details such as a shiny plate on the ankle and a colorful butterfly on the body of the sandal.

As is known, the “model” and “Tv Girl” have a great ability with high shoes, for which she has a great predilection despite her height and has even shown that she can even dance with them without any problem.

It was a few weeks ago when the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, inaugurated the new physical store called “Latingal boutique” from which she had long modeled some of the outfits she offered in her online business.

Currently, thanks to her partner, Claudia Troyo, Galilea Montijo managed to materialize a great dream since she was very young and formed a close relationship with fashion thanks to her grandmother, she revealed.

Latingal boutique is located in the emblematic mall, mundo E, which is located in Ciudad Satélite, at number 1007, Perif. Blvd. Manuel Ávila Camacho, Hab Jardines de Santa Mónica 54055, Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mex.

