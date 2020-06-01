Lately, Orange has left us several improvements related to its television platform, such as the ‘Terror’ package, the Spanish cinema premium package or the agreement with Mediapro. Today, however, the news arrive in its prepaid segment, where he recently announced two new bonuses and has just launched his summer promotion.

Thus, in the same way that Amena has chosen to give away up to double gigabytes, Orange will include 10 GB of gift in each mobile rate prepaid with top-ups equal to or greater than the fee until September 30. In addition, the operator has announced a significant reduction in its Holidays Spain mobile rate for tourists visiting Spain.

10 GB extra gift and 10 euros discount

As every year around this time, the barrage of summer promotions of the different operators. In the case of Orange, the “summer gifts” have begun to reach their prepaid segment, specifically, at the Navega, Go Walk, Go Run, Go Fly, Mundo Plus, Mundo Total, Mundo Max, Tu Mundo Mini, Tu Mundo and Holidays Spain.

This promotion, valid from June 1 to September 30, it is applicable to both new clients (with direct allocation in a maximum of 48 hours) and current clients who carry out top-ups of an amount equal to or greater than their rate quota. The user only has to accept the award by SMS, calling 1211, at cargagaygana.orange.es or in My Orange.

On the other hand, Orange has announced a reduction of 10 euros in its prepaid Holidays Spain rate for tourists visiting Spain. This plan, which previously it cost 30 euros, now has a price of 20 euros (roaming included) and includes the following:

Free calls for 30 days between Holidays Spain cards.

30 minutes from international calls.

Rest of national and international calls to 1 cent / minute (30 cents of call establishment).

40 GB of roaming (30 GB of the rate and 10 GB of the summer promotion, which are received in a maximum of 48 hours from activation).

