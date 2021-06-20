Orange launches Network Plus, cybersecurity for companies and freelancers | News | Operators

Orange presents in the market Network Plus, a new and advanced security solution for companies and freelancers. This comprehensive, efficient, flexible and virtualized cybersecurity proposal (always updated), which is offered over the operator’s own fiber network, can be contracted with the fiber or fiber + mobile solutions available for Companies and Self-Employed.

With this service, the telco reinforces its commitment to helping and protecting companies in their digitization processes by adapting robust solutions aimed at large companies and making them accessible to any type of company regardless of its size.

Specifically, Network Plus is an advanced cybersecurity service, “designed for companies and freelancers to focus on what is really important to them, their business, protecting their information and that of their customers,” they point out from the company. In addition, it can be completed with Virtualized Fixed IP and SuperLAN, to protect and streamline the processes of companies that have more than one headquarters. All these services can be contracted individually and without permanence.

Orange launches Network Plus, cybersecurity for companies and freelancers.Solution detail

Advanced network security

• Network Plus protects companies against any type of attack -malware, ransomware or phishing (identity theft) – as well as servers against unauthorized access and attacks, including DoS (Denial of Service), as it is supported by an always up-to-date cloud firewall.

• Allows companies to have their computers connected to the network from anywhere with total security, as if they were in the office, thanks to the Remote Access to the Office functionality (up to 50 users).

• Does not require initial investment or facilities.

• The web pages and applications that can be accessed within the company network can be configured from the Network Plus web portal.

• The configuration of security rules and the management of users who use this service can also be done easily from the Network Plus web portal.

• All for only € 15 / month.

Fixed IP

• Network + makes a fixed IP solution available to companies and freelancers, which is not modified by company headquarters or by changes in technology or the network as it is virtualized. It can be contracted for € 12 / month.

• Orange also offers -from € 50 / month- the possibility of having multiple Fixed IPs (pack of 8 and 16 IPs), for companies with several servers that are connected with a Fixed IP or companies that for security reasons They need the matrix to connect to the switchboard and / or different servers.

SuperLAN

SuperLAN is a virtual private network (VPN) that allows the different company headquarters to be interconnected as if they were one. Therefore, it improves the productivity of companies that have several locations, facilitating that information can be shared within the company privately with total security and with the following advantages:

• Flexibility, easily adapts to the needs of each company (up to 5 locations).

• Simplicity, without the need for an additional router.

• And the support of a specialized team throughout the service provision process to guarantee the best experience.

• Everything for € 20 / month per venue.

In order to Sergio Riolobos, director of Orange Companies, this solution offers clear advantages over other existing services already on the market, value-added services such as virtualization of fixed IPs and SuperLAN, “which avoids the problems that can arise in the event, for example, of site transfers. , in addition to allowing to connect privately all the headquarters of a company and provide them with greater security. Let’s not forget that, according to the available data, in Spain there are still 3 million unprotected companies ”.

On the other hand, for Ana López, director of Self-Employed and Small Businesses of Orange, Network Plus responds to the growing need to protect the self-employed and small businesses in a work environment marked by mobility and remote work. “It must be taken into account that the average cost of a cyberattack for an SME is 35,000 euros,” he says.