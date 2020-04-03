         Orange joins Telefónica and limits its commercial activity, with or without portability, to protect its workers and clients

Two weeks after suspending the portability processes that allow change company keeping the same number of landline and mobile phones, the Government has decided to ease the restrictions applied initially and has once again allowed these portabilities, provided they do not require the presence of an installer.

For this, a Decree Law has been published this week in the BOE that makes it easier for users to continue requesting mobile online portabilities and also those for fiber that have already carried out an installation in their homes. Nevertheless, this new twist has generated disparity of opinions among operators: if yesterday it was Telefónica that expressed its refusal to carry out new installations, today it is Orange that has also communicated its intentions to limit its commercial activity.

A risk to the safety of customers and employees

Through a statement sent to the media, Orange has explained its position regarding the change of government decision when it comes to portability:

“In this context of necessary isolation, Orange, as a provider of an essential service, has strictly followed the Government’s guidelines when it comes to minimizing commercial activities that may involve movement of people. For these purposes, the company considers that the obligation should be relaxed Suspending portability can jeopardize the security of both clients and logistics and technical teams, substantially raising the movement of people in a critical contagion situation in our country.

The reason for these statements, according to the company, is that, although “the administrative process can be carried out remotely, the execution of the processes involves movements of peopleThis means that both Orange employees, as well as those of the companies that participate in the supply and logistics processes, would have to travel to the customers’ homes, both for the installation of fixed services and for the delivery of new SIMs. or terminals, in addition to having to resolve incidents that cannot be solved remotely.

Orange appeals to the responsibility of the rest of the agents in the sector so that public health and the continuity of the service prevail “above the private interests”

Therefore, says the operator, “once the obligation to suspend portability has been relaxed, Orange commits itself during the term of the Alarm State to limit its commercial activity, with or without portability, only to the new registrations necessary to ensure communication of the population in those cases in which it is essential for the client “:

“In this way, the mobility of its employees is reduced to a minimum, as well as that of the staff of the contractors and logistics operators with whom it works. In addition, with this action, the company avoids raising stress on its customer service platforms. client now focused on the assurance of telecommunications services, the main objective at this time for the operator.

In addition, Orange ensures that “the impact it could have on the commercial and technical teams of its platforms, now with activity aimed at ensuring customer service, may jeopardize maintenance of essential service“And it concludes by appealing to the responsibility of the rest of the market agents so that public health prevails and the assurance of the continuity of the service over the private interests, with the aim of quickly overcoming this difficult situation, thanks to the contribution of all.

Share



Orange joins Telefónica and limits its commercial activity, with or without portability, to protect its workers and clients