Orange invests 3,000 million to digitize the Valencian Community | News | Operators

Orange accumulate a investment of more than 3,000 million euros in the Valencian Autonomous Community through its presence in this territory over the last 23 years, which reflects a clear and decisive commitment to the socio-economic development of this region. This link is reaffirmed both in the employment generated and in the plans for the deployment of new telecommunications infrastructures, which the company is carrying out to advance in the technological modernization of this Community.

Currently, the operator’s activity provides employment, direct or indirect, to more than 3,300 people in the Valencian Community, including both direct jobs in its commercial headquarters and its own stores, as well as indirect jobs derived from deployment works, network maintenance and the commercial force linked to the infrastructure extension plans.

Orange invests 3,000 million euros to digitize the Valencian Community.

Precisely, one of the sections in which the telco’s relationship with the autonomous community is best manifested is in the company’s efforts to continuously improve the connectivity of its inhabitants, providing them with the most advanced communication technologies at all times.

As for fiber, Orange -which already reaches 153 Valencian municipalities with its FTTH network- plans to connect a total of 2.2 million homes and businesses in 197 locations in the region in 2021. This means reaching 70% of the main homes in the Valencian Community with this technology, thanks to a total investment of 370 million euros.

With regard to mobile connectivity, the operator has already dedicated some 288 million to the deployment and improvement of its 4G network in the provinces of Valencia, Castellón and Alicante over the last few years. Thanks to that, More than 98% of the inhabitants of the Community can now surf with 4G speed thanks to the Orange network.

Currently, the company is also making progress in its deployment of 5G in the Valencian Community, where it has already reached 35 populations with this technology, reaching a population coverage of 24%. The telco’s plans are to reach 50% of the Valencian population with its new fifth-generation mobile network by the end of this year.

5G National Plan: 15 use cases in the Valencian Community

Orange’s involvement with the digital transformation of the Valencian Community is also reflected in the 15 use cases of 5G technology in which the company will participate in 2021 in the region, after the award carried out by Red.es in the past summer under the 5G National Plan.

These experiences, which will take place in València, Sagunto, Almussafes and Alicante / Alacant and in which Orange participates through a joint venture with a wide variety of public and private partners, will test the possibilities of the new 5G connectivity on 9 areas of application: Tourism 4.0, Residential FWA (Fixed Wireless Access), Industry 4.0, Gaming, e-Health, Emergencies, Agriculture 4.0, Broadcasting and Smartcity. All this with the aim of accelerating the digitization of the Levantine economy in different productive sectors.