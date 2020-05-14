After the news focused on the rates with unlimited gigabytes, now Orange strengthens the rest of its fiber and mobile combo with a free double upgrade, which affects the minimum speed of the fiber and the gigabytes included in several of its Love rates.

After increasing fiber velocity as a promotion during confinement, the improvement that increased the minimum fiber speed of 100 to 300 Mbps symmetric finally stays definitively for all clients of Love rates, while the starting speed for the fiber-only rate remains at 100 Mbps.

As reported by Orange, the browsing speed could be less than 300 Mbps due to Internet limitations unrelated to the Orange network and limitations of the Wi-Fi network, although the Livebox router has Wi-Fi AC technology.

All other available speeds are kept at 600 Mbps symmetric for an additional 10 euros and 1 Gbps symmetric under direct coverage for another 10 euros more per month.

Love Lite and Love Medio, they raise the gigabytes and keep the price

With the most comprehensive rates including unlimited gigabytes, Orange will also automatically increase the gigabytes of your tariffs Love Lite, which goes from 2 to 5 GB, and Love Medio, which goes from 15 to 25 GB at maximum speed, and without the change involving any increase in monthly fees.

For new hires, subscription to Amazon Prime for 12 months with Love Initial and Love Medium, or for 24 months with unlimited Love rates.

At the moment, the only rate that remains unchanged is Love Initial, which continues with 6 GB, so the difference with Love Lite is greatly reduced, although it has advantages such as an additional 2 GB if you buy an installment mobile or subscribe to Amazon Prime.

All details of the rates Orange Love

Share



Orange increases the minimum speed of its fiber to 300 Mbps and some Love rates also grow in gigabytes