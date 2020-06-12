As the rates with unlimited minutes They are reaching the majority of rates, operators are still looking for new formulas to differentiate themselves from their rivals, which go beyond a simple giga bonus. The accumulation of unconsumed data is one of the most widespread advantages, but we also find the Vodafone Pass, and now the Orange’s new Go Flexible rate, Which consists of two data bonuses in one.

Orange Go Flexible is a new mobile contract rate which will simplify the offer of mobile-only rates as of June 15, making the rates disappear for new hires Go On, Go Play and Speak, since the new modality increases the minutes, the gigabytes and lowers the price of the discontinued rates.

Flexible is 10 GB a month + extra bonus to consume when you need it most

The new Go flexible rate has a monthly fee of 24.95 euros and is intended for those who do not need unlimited data continuously, but who are capable of respond to specific moments of higher consumption like summer, Christmas or Easter, so it is made up of two data bonuses.

The main rate bonus includes 10 GB monthlywhile there will be a extra bonus of 40 GB that you can consume flexibly over six months. After six months, and regardless of the extra gigabytes consumed, the meter will return to 40 GB available for another six months, and so on.

In other words, with Go Flexible you will have a 100GB total every six months, of which you will be guaranteed a minimum of 10 GB per month. An average of 16.6 GB per month, but with the advantage of being able to accumulate part of the unconsumed gigabytes so you can spend it when you need it most.

After the novelties, the portfolio of Orange contract rates is as follows:

As a launch promotion, the new Go Flexible rate will be available for new Orange customers with a 50% discount for six months, which lowers the fee to 12.50 euros.