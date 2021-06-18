Orange Enchantress, Alexa Dellanos models from Puerto Rico | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful american model Alexa Dellanos has just arrived at Puerto Rico A few hours ago and he showed us it by publishing a new photograph on his official Instagram, in which he appears modeling from his hotel room.

This is how the beautiful influencer placed a orange outfit That made her look incredible in front of the camera that was in charge of capturing her beauty in addition to showing off that small and well-worked waist that she has because she has not missed the gym for practically a day.

In this way the daughter of Myrka Dellanos He shared with us your happiness to be in that heavenly place where he is surely relaxing and spending time in the pool and on the beach, his favorite places in the world.

In fact, the young woman at the beginning of the year promised us that she would spend as much time as possible in those places thanks to the fact that in 2020 she had to be in her house locked up to take care of what happened in the world.

In this way, she confirms again that she keeps her word and that she will continue to upload attractive photographs about it, content that her loyal followers enjoy for what they have achieved that her publication reach more than 57,000 likes in a few hours.

Also another very interesting section of your profile Instagram your stories are a place where he takes us by the hand to every place he attends as elegant meetings, parties and his trips like this occasion.

At the moment there are some images in her stories in which we could see that she was practicing yoga with one of her most beautiful white sports outfits that has a very interesting texture and she assured that she could spend the whole day doing that activity.

She also called for a very fun activity in which she asked her fans to ask her questions, so she already answered some of them, assuring that she prefers tennis but on Special occasions the shoes are also better because she loves her body and asked one of her fans to describe her in one word.

In Show News we will continue to bring all this excellent content from the beautiful young woman who does not stop striving for her audience to enjoy her great beauty and her excellent way to model the different outfits she has.