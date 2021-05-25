Orange delicacy, Alexa Dellanos in tight bodysuit with holes | INSTAGRAM

For the beautiful model and American influencer, Alexa Dellanos there is nothing better than uploading new photos of her profile and her fans think the same, because they were waiting for something new to be uploaded in her Official instagram.

This time the model surprised us all with a attire tight Orange and with holes that made her look like a whole delicacy visual in some photographs in which he managed to share his great beauty in a spectacular way.

These are several photos shared by way of placed on his profile in which he does not stop showing off in front of the camera, publication that has already managed to surprise hundreds of thousands of users who came and gave it their like, calling the publications each one more than 100,000 likes.

You may also be interested: Flirtatious and beautiful, Alexa Dellanos & Lyna Perez celebrate fashion

In one of them she was sitting in the front of her car just before driving and we could also see that she was carrying a bag of the same color with which she was combined in an incredible way in the entertainment piece.

In another of the images he is right inside the studio where they made the makeup so beautiful that he was wearing and in which by the way every detail was done by a specialist, such as the person in charge of making his eyebrows is an expert in that and so on. consecutively.

It turns out that it is incredible that different makeup artists have been needed to achieve this beautiful result, but it seems totally fair to her, besides that she is always looking to carry on her face the best work of the best in that field so interesting for her that it is. the makeup.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Surely one of Alexa’s biggest dreams would be to have her own makeup brand, however, at the moment she continues to collaborate with the best brands in the field as well as companies dedicated to Fashion, so we can always see excellent promotions.

In Show News we will continue to look out for the beautiful images that Alexa will surely bring very soon, some where the young woman’s charms do not stop shining before the camera and of course showing her excellent sense of fashion by wearing only the most beautiful.