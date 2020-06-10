Orange County residents will be able to try again to apply for their thousand euro stimulus check this Wednesday. Applicants will have the opportunity to complete their application until midnight today “It is very frustrating,” said a resident who has tried to get his payment since Monday.

After receiving 50,000 applications on Tuesday, Orange County in Orlando closed its CARES portal for the day and said it will reopen this Wednesday to allow more residents to request their $ 1,000 stimulus check, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

The stimulus program is paying $ 36.5 million diluted in one-time payments of $ 1,000 for each eligible Orange County resident.

Many applicants have become frustrated in trying to get their payment as they registered on Monday at 8:00 a.m. which was the first day to submit the application and after a few minutes the site seems to have collapsed and stopped accepting applications.

“It’s very frustrating. You are trying to get some money; the government tells you to stay home for three months. How many people can live for three months without any income from money? ” said Art Schwartz, a Floridian county resident.

For its part, Orange County clarified that the website did not collapse or crash, but that the plan was to process just 2,000 requests on Monday.

Then on Tuesday, the application portal for the new Orange CARES program closed after 90 minutes after receiving 50,000 applications.

The county announced on its official Twitter account that they will accept more applicants on Wednesday and that they will have the opportunity to do so until midnight.

For individuals to be eligible, they must meet the following criteria:

Reside in Orange County, Florida Pay rent or own a home in Orange County, Florida You or another adult in your household must have lost a job or experienced reduced hours of work due to the crisis generated by COVID-19 You and all adults in your household must be US citizens or lawful permanent residents

If you meet the criteria and want to apply, click here.

IRS Clarifies Requirements for Homeless Persons to Claim Coronavirus Check

After reporting that now homeless people can obtain the long-awaited coronavirus check, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) clarified what they need to be able to claim it.

And it is that many doubts have arisen about the requirements that homeless people must meet, in order to claim the help that the government has been delivering under the CARES Law.

For starters, the IRS reported that the restriction on submitting income was removed and now “many homeless Americans qualify for an Economic Impact Payment.”

In order to claim such payment, known as a coronavirus check, the IRS reported that the Non Filers tool is available on the website.

“Americans without a permanent address qualify for the one-time payment of $ 1,200,” explains the IRS.

