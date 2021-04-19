Orange connects more than 4,000 Murcian students at risk of exclusion | News | Connectivity

Orange has collaborated with the Ministry of Education of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia to provide connectivity to the most disadvantaged students, guaranteeing access to online education to 4,300 Murcian students.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, 97% of Spanish households with children have access to the Internet. However, if we look at the lowest income bracket (900 euros per month net or less), practically 10% of households with children do not have access to the Internet, which means that nearly 100,000 families cannot connect to the Internet. net.

In view of these data and the need to enable remote training spaces to reduce the impact of Covid, the government of the Region of Murcia, through its Ministry of Education, launched a subsidy program for educational centers through which Orange provides connectivity to the most disadvantaged students with the aim of reducing the digital divide.

Orange connects more than 4,000 Murcian students at risk of exclusion.

Thus, Murcian students will be able to have an Internet connection in their homes through the Orange mobile network with up to 60GB of monthly data, which will give them enough bandwidth to connect to teaching applications. In addition, the operator, aware of the concern that exists today about the use of technology, is working, through the Orange Foundation, on the development of a series of courses aimed at teachers and students with the aim of train them for a responsible use of technologies.

Íñigo Polo, Director of Public Administrations and Digital Services of Orange Spain, has highlighted that “Murcia is showing a great effort in the digitization of its educational centers to guarantee the implementation of the Digital Teaching System. For this reason, from Orange we promote projects like this one, with the aim of collaborating in the reduction of inequalities in technology and access to education for disadvantaged families; a challenge that we have been working on for years, reaffirming ourselves in this way as an important ally of regional public administrations to accelerate the digitization of their minors’ education ”.

With this project, the operator reinforces its commitment to the education sector in which it has already participated in digitization initiatives such as Connected Schools in Galicia, Asturias, Castilla y León, Madrid and Cantabria, as well as reducing the digital gap between students such as those developed in the Valencian Community, Catalonia or Madrid, as well as those promoted by the Government of Spain through Red.es in Galicia, Asturias, Aragón, the Balearic Islands, Ceuta and Melilla, Extremadura, the Canary Islands and Castilla La Mancha.