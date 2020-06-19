Orange Cassidy will finally have her chance to get revenge at the PPV Fyter Fest | Fight News

On Wednesday at the AEW Dynamite show, AEW World Tag Team Championship participants were unveiled for the upcoming Fyter fest event.

In the main event of the Dynamite Best Friends they defeated Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho, where the best friends kept the opportunity to go for the titles. In this Orange Cassidy appeared, who is dressed as a cameraman to attack Jericho.

Orange Cassidy goes for Chris Jericho

He took off his outfit and proceeded to attack until he was removed from the ring. with a blow from Superman. The person in charge of making the combat official was Tony Khan.

Cassidy did that since last week Jericho attacked him with a bat and a bag of oranges.

Fyter Fest will be held in two functions beginning on July 1 and ending on July 8. At the moment the other confirmed fights for the event are: Jon Moxley defends his AEW World title against Brian Cage, Hikaru Shida defends the AEW women’s title against Penelope Ford and Kenny Omega with Hangman Page defend the titles by couple against the Best Friends.

