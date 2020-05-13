Orange Cassidy third participant of AEW Ladder Match Casino

Orange Cassidy third participant in the AEW Ladder Match Casino. The company announced yesterday afternoon the third fighter for the match at Double or Nothing.

AEW revealed yesterday afternoon that Orange Cassidy will be the third participants in the match Casino Ladder of the next PPV Double or Nothing on May 23. The first two announced participants for the match are Darby Allin and Colt Cabana.

AEW has yet to reveal how many fighters there will be in this ladder match. All he has said is that the winner will have an option to the AEW title.

This will be the second PPV in a row that we can see Orange Cassidy participate. In the previous PPV, Revolution, Orange Cassidy was defeated against PAC.

Cassidy defeated Jimmy Havoc in the April 22 episode of Dynamite the last time the wrestler participated in an individual match.

Double or Nothing will be held on May 23 and the Ladder Match Casino is one of four confirmed bouts for the match alongside the world title match between Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee, the TNT title match between Cody vs. Lance Archer and the match between MJF and Jungle Boy.

