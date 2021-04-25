Orange begins the year with a drop in income, but sees its trend improve | News | Operators

Covid-19 continues to impact the results of Orange. During the first quarter of the year its revenues fell 7.4% to 1,188 million euros and its revenues from retail services did so by 10.2% to 818 million euros, of which 469 million came from convergent packages. Although this data is still bad, Jean-François Fallacher, CEO of Orange Spain, has stressed that he sees the trend improve. It has recognized that the telco sector is a hypercompetitive market, highly fragmented and with a clear trend towards low cost. “This situation is complicated for operators who invest intensively in networks to offer innovative services,” he stressed.

Prepaid together with roaming are the services that have suffered the most, with the normalization of the health situation, Orange hopes to recover activity in these segments

To face it, as indicated by the CEO, the company has set itself as priorities to maintain the focus on preserving the health of customers and employees; support your business performance by improving the user experience; continue working on the transformation of the company to adapt to the market in the macroeconomic context; and, continue investing in infrastructure to improve the service of our clients and contribute to the economic recovery of Spain. Regarding these points and a possible restructuring in sight, Fallacher stressed that “Spain is the second most important region for the company, we believe in Spain.”

Results Orange Spain first quarter of 2021.Good business results

On the other hand, the positive news of these results has been the important contribution that the income from equipment sales, which rose 10% to 155 million euros. According to the firm, this is due to its Premium offers with unlimited rates, broadcast television, football (with or without Super League) and multi-device offer, both smartphones, TV, consoles and other systems. All with the possibility of financing.

Thus, the operator has registered growth for the third consecutive quarter in Convergent Net Highs, Contract Mobile and FTTH. Thus, it already has 19,945,000 clients as of March 31, 2021, of which 15,912,000 are for mobile services and 4,033,000 for fixed broadband, obtaining an increase of 6.1% in fiber clients

As to TV, the Orange platform has 703,000 subscribers (0.6% more than in the previous year). The penetration of this service is 17.4% of the company’s total broadband customer base.

In addition, beyond the connectivity, the operator is seeing a good reception in the multi-services. In fact, Orange Bank It exceeds 100,000 customers and has more than 300 million financed terminals to its credit.

Regarding the B2B segment, they have managed to stabilize revenues, especially due to growth in large accounts and also in Public Administrations (red.es agreement for Educate in Digital) and project to equip students with laptops. Others CAM, UNED or the Junta de Extremadura.

Future actions

The company is in a process of brand consolidation. At the top is Orange, in the medium segment Jazztel and low cost Simyo. In the coming weeks he will carry out the integration of República Móvil in Simyo, an automatic migration process that will not involve changing the SIM. Amena, until further notice, will continue to launch its services.

As to 5G, the new network of the operator now reaches 442 municipalities in 38 provinces, which represents a coverage of 28% of the Spanish population. The company continues working to reach more than half of the population in 2021 and more than 90% in 2022. They have achieved 110 MHz in the 3.5 GHz band, the highest in this band, which will allow it to offer better services. However, they are awaiting the final conditions for the auction.

Finally, Orange continues with the process of creating TOTEM, advancing positively with the objective of transferring assets in the last quarter of the year.