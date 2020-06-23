Orange Bank, the bank of the French operator has been available in Spain since November 2019. As it walks into its first year in the market, the truth is that they are fulfilling their promises to complete their offerings with new services, products and possibilities. Without going any further, Orange Bank already allows you to pay with your mobile and Google Pay, an option that many will appreciate since, until now, it was only compatible with Apple pay of the mobiles and devices of the company of the bitten apple or Samsung pay, the equivalent of the Korean brand.

Google Pay It joins the Orange Bank payment services offer and will be the mobile payment method for users with Android devices regardless of the manufacturer. Until now, Orange Bank was compatible with the main mobile payment systems such as Samsung Pay and Apple Pay.

These systems are key. The Global Proximity Mobile Payment report indicates that 1,000 million people Globally, they will use these mobile payment systems during 2020. In addition, it is a trend that will increase over the years and the unstoppable generational change. As if that were not enough, the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated some of these plans.

What do you need to use Google Pay at Orange Bank

In order to pay from mobile or smartwatch With Google Pay and Orange Bank, it is necessary:

Activate NFC (Near Field Communication) connectivity and download the Google Pay app on a compatible device.

Add the Orange Bank debit card to Google Pay.

Once this is done, simply activate the device and bring it to the contactless POS to pay.

As we see, a very simple process for customers of the bank of the French operator. In addition, it provides a fundamental security benefit compared to other options. This is because biometric or personal PIN authentication when paying reduces the risk of fraud. Third, contactless payments are the recommended option to avoid paying with cash, thus reducing the risk of contagion.

This summer, Orange Bank seeks to get new clients by offering 30 euros free in your account. This is a promotion that has been in force since June 1, 2020 for Orange mobile contract customers. During the 90 days after the opening of the Orange Bank Account, they will pay us 30 euros for the payments we make with the debit card linked to the Orange Bank Account.