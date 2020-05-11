Orange and pineapple juice to lose weight and deflate your abdomen. | Pexels

Do you feel like you’ve gained weight? More appetite? More cravings? The home remedies they are the order of the day and today we will share a delicious orange and pineapple juice to lose weight and deflate your abdomen.

There are several details that can bring us up from weight and while it is always important to take care of our feeding in addition to drinking enough water and sleeping well, home remedies such as this rich orange and pineapple based fruit juice can have great results.

On the one hand we have its high content of vitamin C, with what you will boost your immune system. If we talk about beauty, the combination of bromelain, present in pineapple and ground cinnamon, will help you burn accumulated fat from your entire body.

Furthermore, the combination of orange, pineapple and lemon in this juice They will help you improve your digestive system and cleanse the body, thus eliminating toxins, gases and resulting in constant intake in a deflated abdomen, you will feel very light.

How to prepare orange and pineapple juice to lose weight

Prepare this fruit juice It is very easy, because this recipe, a beauty tip and Health it just requires a few fresh ingredients and your blender. Take note:

Ingredients

The juice of two lemons

The juice of five oranges

Half a tablespoon of cinnamon powder

1 cup pineapple chunks and peeled







Orange and pineapple juice to lose weight and deflate your abdomen. Pexels





Preparation

All you have to do is blend all the ingredients. When serving orange and pineapple juice to lose weight You can add ice if you want it colder and decorate with an orange slice.

Take this juice before breakfast three times a week and enjoy the benefits, you will have less appetite, your body will accelerate and destroy the accumulated gauze, it will also cleanse your system of toxins and strengthen your immune system due to its high content of vitamin C.

Visit our YouTube channel

.