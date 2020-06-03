With the CNMC official data for the month of February 2020 in hand, we begin the review where we will analyze the monthly results of the transfer of fixed internet lines between operators to delve into a more global vision of each teleco, including data for the month, the annual accumulated figure and the evolution compared to previous years.

Focusing on the fixed broadband lines, the park increased by 9,346 lines in January to exceed 15.26 million accesses. Total fiber lines to the home exceeded 10.8 million, thanks to the increase of 106,383 fiber lines that offset the loss of 90,754 ADSL lines and another 6,982 HFC lines.

MásMóvil succeeds, and again improves its trend

Vodafone It repeats its third consecutive month in losses after a positive quarter, but is close to growing again and remains the traditional operator with the best results. On the contrary, if Orange and Movistar started the year 2020 with negative data, in February they have accused his fall in both cases.

Among the growing operators, the group Euskaltel returned to obtain positive data after a bad start to the year, although the improvement is expected to be more noticeable in the coming months thanks to its territorial expansion throughout Spain with the Virgin brand.

MoreMobile, who has been a leader for years, grows back with a little more force than in previous months, managing to stay above the average of lines gained in recent years.

Yes We compare the data for February with previous years, the most positive trends are still in the hands of Vodafone and MásMóvil, while Movistar and Orange continue to set worse records than in previous years.

Differentiating between access technologies (FTTH or fiber, HFC or cable and ADSL), with respect to last year the trend continues and almost identical figures are achieved with an increase of 1.7 million FTTH lines and a loss of 1.2 million ADSL, which means that approximately 500,000 lines have been migrated. With respect to last four years, the total ADSL lines has dropped about 3.6 million lines, the HFC loses 346,000 and users with fiber have grown by 5.2 million.

Regarding the evolution of market shares reached in February compared to the last four years, Movistar has lost 4 percentage points, Orange would have lost 3 points and Vodafone loses 2.40 points. Tipping the scales would find Euskaltel rising 0.52 points and the MásMóvil group growing 9 points.

