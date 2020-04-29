With the CNMC official data for the month of January 2020 in hand, we begin the review where we will analyze the monthly results of the transfer of fixed internet lines between operators to delve into a more global vision of each teleco, including data for the month, the annual accumulated figure and the evolution compared to previous years.

Focusing on the fixed broadband lines, the park increased by 26,566 lines in January to exceed 15.25 million accesses. Total fiber lines to the home exceeded 10 million, thanks to the increase of 127,674 fiber lines that offset the loss of 87,481 ADSL lines and another 13,070 HFC lines.

MásMóvil succeeds, but is somewhat below the last years

Vodafone It repeats its second consecutive month in losses after a positive quarter, but once again gets closer to the profit of lines while the opposite occurs in the Euskaltel Group and accentuated its line losses. But the operators that have lost the most lines are again Orange, with its worst figure in six months, and Movistar that maintains the poor results achieved in the last month of 2019.

On the positive side, MásMóvil was the only one that managed to increase its customer base with more than 42,000 lines.

If we compare the data for the month of January with previous years, despite the poor results, Movistar was the only one with a positive trend, while Vodafone and Orange worsened their results. The case of MásMóvil continues to be very positive, although it is somewhat below previous years.

Differentiating between access technologies (FTTH or fiber, HFC or cable and ADSL), with respect to last year the trend continues and almost identical figures are achieved with an increase of 1.7 million FTTH lines and a loss of 1.2 million ADSL, which means that approximately 500,000 lines have been migrated. With respect to last four years, the total of ADSL lines has dropped about 3.7 million lines, the HFC loses 337,000 and users with fiber have grown by 5.325 million.

The 42.8% of the total FTTH lines correspond to Movistar, with a fleet of 4.3 million lines, while 86.3% of total fixed broadband lines (fiber + ADSL) are concentrated in Movistar, Orange and Vodafone. The month of January closed with 1,250,000 local NEBA lines and the NEBA indirect access service accumulates 1.1 million lines, of which 846,122 are fiber.

Regarding the evolution of market shares reached in the month of October compared to the last four years, Movistar has lost 4 percentage points, Orange would have lost 2.75 points and Vodafone loses 1.86 points. Tipping the scales would find Euskaltel rising 0.45 points and the MásMóvil group growing 8.61 points.

