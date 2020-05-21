         Orange and Mediapro agree on the joint acquisition of content and premieres exclusively

Slowly, Orange continues to strengthen its television platformOrange TV, in which it has recently added DTT channels and AMC Selekt content, as well as a new premium package for Spanish cinema with the free incorporation of the Somos channel to the FlixOlé offer.

Now, the operator has reached an agreement with The Mediapro Studio for the joint acquisition of content and the exclusive premiere of movies and series on Orange TV. Recall that Telefónica and Atresmedia already announced a few months ago the creation of a new joint company to create fictional content in Spanish around the world, although it is true that Movistar has been betting on its own production for a long time.

The alliance is already paying off

Image from the series “KOSTA (The Paradise)”

Under the content acquisition agreement signed by Orange and The Mediapro Studio, the operator has confirmed the purchase of the release rights for his television platform for the feature films “Rifkin’s Festival” (Woody Allen’s film shot last summer in San Sebastián) and “Official Competition” (film starring Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez).

Also part of this agreement are the series “The Head” (directed by Jorge Dorado and whose world premiere is scheduled for June 12), and “Caminantes” (the horror fiction that has been shot with smartphones with the Camino de Santiago as the stage and that will arrive in summer).

In addition to several exclusive series, Orange has confirmed the acquisition of the premiere rights for the feature films “Rifkin’s Festival” and “Official Competition”

Also, next June 25, it will take place the premiere in Spain exclusively on Orange TV from “KOSTA (The Paradise)”, the series starring Fran Perea and produced by The Mediapro Studio together with the Finnish public network YLE and the Finnish producer MRP.

Josep Maria Rabés, Director of Orange TV, has defined this agreement as follows: “our company is decidedly committed to the promoting the production of quality content in Spain and this alliance with Mediapro allows us to strengthen this objective, as well as to enrich more and more the offer for the clients of our television platform. “

