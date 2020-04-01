         Orange and Jazztel now allow to contract only fiber with a single price, without price increases last year

The new news of fiber only They have become one of the main weapons of operators to provide internet connection to homes where now much of the time is spent, and it is necessary to connection for teleworking and leisure of all its occupants.

MásMóvil was one of the fastest to eliminate permanence for discharges during quarantine, but it was also followed by other operators such as Vodafone yu or mobilfree. Now him orange group has opted for a shift in its strategy and has gone on to offer Ultimate prices on your fiber-only rates for new customers who sign up during the Alarm State.

Until now, the more traditional operators have chosen to offer promotional prices for 12 months for their fiber-only offers, and last year the prices became more expensive to push us towards the combined fiber and mobile. As a novelty, Orange and Jazztel have made the reduced price final that had been applied until now, thus forgetting the temporary promotions.

Orange symmetrical fiber and calls from the landline

In the case of Orange, the new Fibra + calls offer includes 100Mb / 100Mb fiber, line maintenance, calls to unlimited national landlines and 1,000 minutes per month to mobiles between 8pm. and 8am. Monday through Friday and 24 hours on weekends and national holidays. Its final price will be 30.95 euros per month, to which 2 euros per month are added for the caller identification service that you can optionally deactivate.

The service includes the Livebox router with a shipping cost of 5.99 euros (except for in-store pick-up or service installation contracting) and is available in direct coverage areas, with a 12 month stay.

Jazztel symmetrical fiber without calls on landline and higher optional speed

For its part, Jazztel will also continue to offer 100Mb / 100Mb fiber as a starting point for 28.95 euros per month, but you can also choose 600Mb / 600Mb fiber for 39.95 euros per month. In both cases, the landline service is included, but if you decide to call from the landline, a cost of 11 cents per minute will apply to landlines and 24 cents per minute to mobiles, in addition to a 22-cent call establishment.

The installation and the free wifi router in exchange for a 12 month stay.

