The social remoteness to contain the advance of Covid-19 has shown the power of unity of Brazilians around the help between professionals and companies and in the formation of solidarity networks, with the objective of taking resources to the families most in need due to the crisis of the health and economic.

Initiatives like these are beginning to flourish in every corner of Brazil. Inspired by these movements, Marco Aurélio Rela, director of the Audace Preventive Dentistry Group, in Campinas (SP), Flávio Dias Daroz (Vitória-ES), Flávia Broetto (Aracruz / ES), André Destéfani Monteiro (Cuiabá-MT) and Luiz Coelho Neto (Fortaleza / CE), oral health professionals separated by thousands of kilometers, decided to join forces and created the movement “Dentists in Action United for Prevention”. The idea is to attract more professionals around the good network.

According to the director of Audace Odontologia Preventiva, the objective of the movement is to unite the dental class, which also faces great difficulty due to the Quarantine, and its clients around something that can help needy families. “We are encouraging customers to make preventive appointments in advance or do a cleaning, taking advantage of the moment to leave their mouth clean, with no chance of contamination, especially from Covid-19”, explains Rela.

At the same time that the client takes care of his health and his family, he is helping people who are experiencing financial difficulties to buy hygiene, cleaning and food products. “A percentage of the value of each consultation is reverted to help a family in each city or an institution”, says the director of Audace.

In the case of Campinas, the entity chosen was the Eufraten Foundation. “In just over a week we were able to raise the purchase price of 600 kilos of food and hygiene and cleaning products”.

In Vitória (ES), the host institution was the MUG of the Future. In the city of Aracruz, also in Espírito Santos, donations are going to the Casa do Provisional Reception / recreating lives. In Cuiabá (MT), the Bairro Praeirinho Community is benefiting, while in Fortaleza (CE), the chosen institution was Casa Menino Jesus.

Rela says other professionals can join this campaign. Registration is simple and can be done through Instagram @movimentodentistasemacao leaving a message: I AM SOLIDARY. “Our goal is to unite colleagues in support of two main pillars: health and solidarity”, he adds.

